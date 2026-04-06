Reds Starter Brady Singer Opens Up About Nick Lodolo's Latest Injury

The Cincinnati Reds have some of the best pitching talent and depth around the league this season. They were carried by their pitching staff last season, and it seems like that will be the case again this season.

But the Reds lost their ace, Hunter Greene, to an elbow surgery that will keep him out until July at the earliest. They also lost Nick Lodolo to a blister issue right before the season started.

Lodolo was set to return to the team early in April, but he suffered another blister setback during his rehab start with the Daytona Tortugas. But the Reds had another starter suffer a blister before Opening Day.

Nick Lodolo Isn't the Only Red to Deal With a Blister Issue

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brady Singer struggled with a blister for a little bit in spring training, but he found a way to pitch through it this year. Singer hasn't missed any time with this issue, while Lodolo has missed time over the last few years, including this season, with a blister.

"This is my first one, so I have no idea," Singer said, via Reds reporter Gordon Wittenmyer. "There's obviously stuff you can do in the training room. But preventative stuff - I can tell you Nick Lodolo's done everything possible to not have a blister. He's worked so hard at not having these.

Lodolo is working to figure out a way to prevent the blisters from coming back. He's also working to find a way to pitch and throw through it if that's at all possible.

Brady Singer Comes to Nick Lodolo's Defense

Apr 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

At this point, Reds fans are questioning Lodolo's toughness and his desire to pitch for the team. But Singer isn't a fan of these critiques.

"It has nothing to do with a toughness thing or anything like that," Singer said, via Wittenmyer. "His skin breaks and it's deeper than most guys' blisters."

Not all blisters and injuries are made the same. The fans who are criticizing Lodolo have no idea what he's truly going through with the blister.

"His is different skin," Singer said, via Wittenmyer. "I feel bad for him. He wants to go out there and compete as hard as he can. I just hate that he keeps getting these."

The Reds will continue to search for ways to get Lodolo back on the mound in Cincinnati. He's a very talented pitcher. If he can return, alongside Greene in July, the Reds will have one of the best pitching rotations in the league down the stretch.

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