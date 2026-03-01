Reds Skipper Hints TJ Friedl is Crucial to Cincinnati's Success

The Cincinnati Reds have all the pieces to put together a huge season this year. Obviously, they have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. This pitching staff is going to lead the team all season, if they can stay healthy.

But their lineup is much better than many give them credit for. Three of the top four spots in the lineup are seemingly solidified, as TJ Friedl is expected to bat leadoff while Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suárez are expected to hit at the No. 3 spot and No. 4 spot respectively.

With Friedl hitting leadoff, manager Terry Francona asks him to do one thing: Get on base twice a game.

“I know it’s really hard to get on twice a day, every day,” Francona said, via The Athletic. “The idea is, though, whether it’s a hit, a walk, a bunt — if he’s on base, that’s going to lead to good things. He understands that.”

TJ Friedl will lead the Reds lineup from the leadoff spot

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter TJ Friedl (29) this a RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's difficult to get on base twice a game. In fact, it's seemingly unheard of, as reaching base in two of four plate appearances would mean Friedl would finish the season with a .500 on-base percentage. Reaching base in two of five appearances would equal a .400 on-base percentage.

Still, Friedl has one goal from his skipper. Get on base. When he does this, the Reds offense is electric.

“There was definitely some comfort in that, but I think most of my comfort came from knowing my role,” Friedl said. “I think if I hit first, or wherever I hit — I did hit leadoff all last year — knowing that I need to get on base two times a game. That’s very transparent, that’s your role, that’s what you do. I find more comfort in that.”

Friedl hit leadoff against lefties and righties last season. With Dane Myers being added to the team, Friedl will likely see more off days than he's used to, but his spot at the top of the lineup shouldn't be in jeopardy.

Francona has managed against Freidl before, but he seems to enjoy being on Friedl's side a bit more.

“Actually, you learn a lot, but there weren’t any surprises,” Francona said. “I kind of thought pretty highly of him coming in, and that just got reinforced. He tries to do the right thing every day.”

It's up in the air who will hit in the No. 2 spot this season, but with Friedl hitting lead off, the Reds are in a good spot. If he can continue to get on base at a .364 clip, De La Cruz and Suárez should be able to tally a lot of RBI.

