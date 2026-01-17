Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Turned Down a Franchise-Defining Contract Proposal

CINCINNATI – Reds superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz has turned down a contract extension that would've been the largest in franchise history.

The Reds offered the 24-year-old an extension that exceeds the Joey Votto contract extension of 10 years, $225 million in 2012 according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

The two-time All-Star will become arbitration-eligible in 2027 and can become a free agent in 2029.

“We made Elly an offer that would’ve made him the highest-paid Red ever,” Nick Krall said Friday. “That’s not where he is, and you respect that. It’s his career. You keep going and you keep working on what you can do today."

De La Cruz is represented by power agent Scott Boras.

"I let my agent take care of all of that," De La Cruz said at Redsfest on Friday. No details of a length or salary have been made public.

This has been a major talking point ever since his debut in 2023, where he instantly became a star. He slashed .307/.358/.523 in his first month with the Reds. He hit three home runs, stole nine bases, and hit for the cycle. He only hit .191 with a .626 OPS after the All-Star break.

He improved in 2024, hitting 25 home runs with an .810 OPS, with league-leading 67 stolen bases. He made the All-Star team for the first time and was looking to take the next step into superstardom for 2025.

De La Cruz took that step to begin the 2025 season. He slashed .284/.359/.370 with 18 home runs, 25 stolen bases, and was making major strides limiting strikeouts and on defense. Unfortunately, a quad injury hampered the second half of the season. He hit just 19 extra-base hits with just 12 stolen bases to finish the season.

If the Reds fail to extend him, the question has to be asked: How long until you have to make the trade and get the absolute highest value from him?

One thing is certain: The Reds plan on having De La Cruz on the roster for the entire 2026 season.

Check out the entire report here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- -----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast