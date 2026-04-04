Tyler Stephenson Shows Why He’s a Difference Maker in Reds Win Over Rangers

Much of the talk after the Reds dropped two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates was about how much their offense has struggled and how guys like Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson need to step up.

On Thursday, the duo did exactly that.

Spencer Steer gave the Reds an early lead with a two-run home run in the second inning off Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore that scored Eugenio Suarez.

After the Rangers tied the game up at two, Elly De La Cruz took Gore deep in the sixth to give Cincinnati a one-run lead.

The Rangers once again tied the game in the seventh after back-to-back extra-base hits by Brandon Ninmo and Wyatt Langford.

However, in the ninth, it was the duo of Steer and Stephenson's turn once again. The Reds needed this win and they delivered.

Steer started the inning by ripping an 0-2 splitter into the gap for a double. Next, Tyler Stephenson worked an eight pitch at-bat and hit the eighth pitch over the right field wall to give the Reds a 5-3 lead.

After the game, Stephenson said he was just trying to do his job and move Steer over to third.

"Just trying to get the job done, get Spence over," he told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "[Martin] kind of made a mistake out over [the plate] and I was able to drive it out. Just happy with that swing.”

Steer felt like he finally contributed to a win.

"I felt like I haven’t really done much to help this team win. It’s good to contribute to a win today," he said. “Beginning of the season, all the stats and everything, it’s magnified.

Emilio Pagan worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to nail down the save.

Cincinnati's Depth Finally Comes Through

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Steer and Stephenson were hitting sixth and seventh in the lineup on Friday. While they've struggled to start the season, that speaks to the depth of their offense.

Stephenson, in particular, is a difference maker. The Reds value Jose Trevino for his leadership and the way he handles a pitching staff, but Stephenson’s bat is what can elevate this lineup. When he’s going well, he’s one of the best offensive catchers in the game.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke after the game about trusting his guys and not making rash decisions because of early struggles.

“It’s no fun living through it. I know they don’t like it either," manager Terry Francona said. "But I think you can make some bad mistakes if you make some judgments too early on, because they’re good players.”