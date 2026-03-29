Reds’ New Lineup Approach Paying Off Early in 2026

CINCINNATI -- It felt like, for most of the time, during the 2025 season, that the Reds were trying to figure out who they were. Who fit where in the lineup, which reliever should pitch a particular inning, how long should a starting pitcher go in a particular outing; all of those things it took the Reds practically the entire season to figure out.

But through three games this season, the lineup from game to game already looks a lot better than it did through three games last season. There's more consistency and a clearer plan, and both are really good things.

Through three games this season, the first six hitters in the lineup have been the same in all three games. TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, Eugenio Suarez, and Spencer Steer have all been in spots 1-6 in the batting order in each of the three games so far this season.

That was not the case last year. Only spots three (Elly De La Cruz) and five (Jeimer Candelario) were the same through three games. Christian Encarnacion-Strand batted seventh on Opening Day. He batted sixth in the second game and in the clean-up spot in the third game. Gavin Lux dropped from fourth to seventh in between the second and third games last year. It was just a puzzlement of what the Reds were trying to do with their lineup.

This year, there's clearly a better plan. Even the bottom three spots in the order have had some flexibility. Different players have been in different positions in the field through three games, but that's fine. It's the lineup that hasn't had much fluctuation. That's a clear indication the Reds are way ahead of schedule compared to last year.

Terry Francona is in Year two as the Reds manager. He now knows what works when it comes to the lineup. Different players may appear in the lineup on different days, but there won't be many drastic changes day to day. That stuff matters in Major League Baseball. Consistency and continuity make everybody's job easier. It also increases the players' confidence. Knowing where they will be in the lineup matters.

The direction of this team, at least through three games, is trending up. It's because there's a better plan in place. It all starts with the lineup. This team knows who they are much earlier this season than they did last year. It still led to a postseason berth in 2025. This season, a clearer plan and more consistent lineups could lead to a better regular season and a more advantageous path in the postseason.