Nick Krall's Trade Deadline Comments on Reds' Farm System Raise Eyebrows

The Cincinnati Reds are sitting at the bottom of the National League Central as the trade deadline approaches. They're likely going to be sellers, and they have a few quality options to float on the trade block over the coming two weeks.

If the Reds opt to sell, it would be to boost their farm system in an attempt to sustain success over a longer period of time. They have some talent at the big league level right now, but it's not enough to push for a postseason spot.

A lot of fans think their farm system is in a very bad place, too. The Reds don't have much depth, especially with their big-league roster struggling the way that it is. Still, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall has a lot of belief in the farm system.

Nick Krall Believes in the Reds' Farm System

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Héctor Rodríguez (43) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think (our farm system) solid,” Krall said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “We have a lot of prospects at the lower levels who are higher upside guys. We have guys who have had breakout seasons. Carter Graham in Double-A. Carlos Sanchez. Edwin Arroyo is in the big leagues. Héctor Rodríguez is taking steps. The (Arizona Complex League) team is a really, really good team. They’ve got a handful of kids with upper-end talent. We’ve had arms who have had some development. We are an improving farm system.”

There are a few very talented players in the Reds system right now. Players like Tyson Lewis have incredible upside, but are far from a big league debut.

Carter Graham is a player that Krall mentions, and he's been incredible this season. Graham has turned a corner in a big way, as he's clubbed 21 home runs and slashed .320/.440/.605 split between High-A and Double-A this season. He could be the Reds' next breakout prospect.

Hector Rodriguez is banging on the door of a call-up. He's likely going to make his way to the big leagues before the season is over.

The Reds landed a solid haul during the MLB Draft, too.

Still, adding some more prospects by trading away expiring contracts wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Reds. While Krall believes in this farm system, it needs a lot more depth and top-end talent to create and sustain success in Cincinnati.

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