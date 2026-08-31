Nick Krall Sends Loud Message on Joey Votto's Potential Future With Reds

The Cincinnati Reds desperately need a spark for the future of their franchise. They've had a talented young core of players for a few years, but it seems like that group of players has reached its peak. The front office has let the team down by not spending the money that would have helped the team win games. The coaching staff has struggled to keep players performing at their best. And the players have let the fans down by struggling to keep the team around .500.

Time and time again, one name is mentioned as somebody who could provide a spark for the Reds, whether on the coaching staff or in the front office, and that name is Joey Votto.

Votto played 17 seasons for the Reds and has since found his calling as a broadcaster. On Sunday night, Votto was a part of the broadcast team for the Reds' game against the Chicago Cubs. His deep knowledge of the game and obvious love for the Reds make him quite an intriguing option to join the team in some capacity.

But would the Reds be willing to do that?

Joey Votto Would Be a Huge Asset For The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) high fives Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) at the conclusion of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 6-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The door is still open. It’s absolutely open,” Reds team president Nick Krall said about Votto, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Votto has a mixture of the old-school knowledge of the game that comes with playing at the highest level in the early 2000s. He was also mentored by players like Scott Rolen. Votto understands the importance of small ball, hitting the ball the other way, and the intangibles that can't be seen on the stat sheet.

“When he’s around, he’s a huge help,” Krall said. “He’s always a guy you’d love to have as part of the organization.”

Where Votto separates himself as a mind in the baseball world is the fact that he mixes this old-school knowledge with the new-school analytics. He's not on one side or the other. He's open enough to understand the analytics and implement them in today's game, which was seen clearly in 2021 when he leaned into the new wave of pulling the ball in the air, resulting in 36 home runs at age 37.

“He’s awesome. Joey’s still doing his own thing, but he’s a great guy,” Krall said. “We’d love to find something (for him) and be able to do something. He’s just a tremendous asset on all different levels.”

It's a good fit for both sides if Votto has any interest. He's an advanced baseball mind, and his love for the game and the Reds is obvious. Whether it's in a front office role or as a hitting coach, the Reds need to get Votto back in Cincinnati as soon as possible.