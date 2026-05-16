Noelvi Marte Hits Grand Slam in Triple-A Louisville, Working to Make it Back to Bigs

It was a rough start to the season for former top prospect Noelvi Marte. He wasn't getting consistent playing time and when he was getting to play, he simply wasn't producing.

On April 13, the Reds decided to send Marte down to Triple-A Louisville where he could get everyday reps and work on his defense, which has includes reps in center field.

Since being demoted, all Marte has done is produce. On Friday, he went 3-4 with a grand slam. It was his fourth home run in Triple-A.

He's slashing .365/.427/.538 with nine extra-base hits. He's walked 9.4% of the time and more importantly, striking out just 17.1% of the time. One small concern with Marte is that he's still chasing 32% of the time. You'd love to see that number down in the low to mid 20's.

“The only thing I’m working on is pitches that I want to swing at,” Marte told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard earlier this week. “If I’m able to do that, everything is going to play out.”

Marte is so talented that he's going to have success in Triple-A whether he works on things like chasing pitches less or not. But manager Pat Kelly has been impressed with him since he's been demoted.

“He has changed his approach a bit,” Triple-A manager Pat Kelly said. “Better balance at the plate. He’s seeing the ball better, this series not so much, but in previous series. He has played hard. I think he enjoys playing center field. He’s much more aggressive defensively and aggressive on the bases. I see him run a lot of balls out. I like the hustle.”

It isn't a matter of if we see Marte back in a Reds uniform. It's simply when.

“I want to have the opportunity to do it every day consistently," he said. “I’ve proven in years before. When I get the opportunity, I do the job.”

You can watch Marte's grand slam on Friday night below:

Missed this last night, but Noelvi Marte had another big night at the dish for Louisville.



3-4 with Grand Slam.



He’s hitting .365 with an OPS of .965.#RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/uJtBE99AXO — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) May 16, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



