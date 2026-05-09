Reds Prospect Homers Twice, Making Strong Case for Promotion to Cincinnati

While the Reds' offense has been abysmal, their Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats have been knocking the cover off the ball.

Cincinnati's No. 8 prospect, Edwin Arroyo, continued his torrid start to the season with Louisville by hitting two home runs on Friday night, one from each side of the plate.

Arroyo is now hitting .331 with an OPS of .972. With Matt McLain and Ke'Bryan Hayes struggling. The 22-year-old is making his case to be called up to Cincinnati.

He's played second base, shortstop, and third base for the Bats.

"The Reds view the fact that Arroyo played 120 games at Double-A in 2025 as a win coming off that injury, then he added some more productive at-bats playing winter ball in Puerto Rico," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He’s a switch-hitter who can make a ton of contact from both sides of the plate. It looked like added strength was contributing to more power, which didn’t reappear in 2025, perhaps because of the injury. He’s an aggressive hitter who is prone to chase too much and can struggle with softer stuff, but he also didn’t elevate the ball nearly as consistently last year compared with his pre-injury performances."

One concern about Arroyo is that he's chasing over 30% of the time in Triple-A, which usually doesn't lead to good results in the big leagues.

Around the Minor Leagues

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) caches a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noelvi Marte continued his hot-hitting for Triple-A Louisville with three hits on Friday night. He is hitting .405 with an OPS of 1.073 since being demoted.

Hector Rodriguez had two hits on Friday to raise his average to .272 to go along with his .784 OPS.

Caleb Ferguson pitched a scoreless inning in relief on his minor league rehab appearance on Friday for the Bats. He walked a batter, but did not give up a hit.

Zach Maxwell struck out three in two scoreless innings in relief for the Bats. He did not give up a hit and did not walk a batter.

Cam Collier went 2-5 with his fifth home run of the season for Double-A Chattanooga. Collier is hitting .235 with an OPS of .745.

Jose Acuna was fantastic on Friday night, giving up two runs in 6 1/3 innings while striking out 12 batters.

Hunter Parks pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Lookouts and has still yet to allow a run this season.

Carlos Sanchez had a big night at the plate, going 3-5 with two doubles. Sanchez is hitting .304 with an .859 OPS.

Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with a walk and after a tough start to the season, has his OPS up to .787.

Nestor Lorant tossed seven scoreless innings for High-A Dayton. He allowed just two hits, walked two, and struck out seven. His ERA is at 2.05 to start the season.