Reds' 22-Year-Old Breakout Star Drawing Buzz as Potential Big-League Call Up

The Cincinnati Reds have a solid roster, but they certainly need to make some additions if they want to contend for a postseason spot in the loaded National League.

The Reds have holes all over their roster, but they don't have much flexibility to fix their most glaring issues. The pitching staff needs to get healthy, and the lineup needs to get hot. There are a few minor leaguers who could push for spots on the roster sooner rather than later.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently suggested Reds prospect Edwin Arroyo was pushing for a call-up to the big leagues right now. Arroyo has been one of the hottest hitters in Triple-A, and the Reds have a clear hole in the infield. The fit is perfect.

Edwin Arroyo is Pushing for a Call-Up to the Reds

Chattanooga infielder Edwin Arroyo (4) throws the ball after getting Knoxville infielder Jaylen Palmer (6) out during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 3, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Edwin Arroyo has fallen out of the Reds’ top prospect discussions since he missed the 2024 season following left shoulder surgery. Upon his return his power was sapped as he posted the worst ISO of his career last season," Nestico wrote. "Now another year removed from his operation, Arroyo seems to have tapped back into his offensive prowess with strong contact rates and higher quality of contact. His underlying raw power still sits well below average, but he has been unstoppable in AAA in recent weeks thanks to a prolific pull-air approach. On the season he has launched 7 HR while keeping his strikeout rate at a sparkling 15.5%.

"The most glaring flaw in Arroyo’s profile is his hyper-aggressive approach, which will likely limit his walk rate once he jumps to the majors. With the Reds currently in free-fall, he looks like the best option to bolster up their depth — especially since they are not carrying any bench infielders. With Matt McLain and Ke’Bryan Hayes providing limited offensive utility, Arroyo and his 40-man roster are patiently waiting to get the call."

Arroyo is a glove-first defender with the ability to play anywhere across the infield. For a while, there was some speculation that he could move Elly De La Cruz off shortstop because of how impressive he is with the glove, but De La Cruz has been equally as incredible at shortstop this season.

Arroyo's improved production at the plate comes a few years after a shoulder injury took him out for the entire season. This season, he's slashing .338/.406/.573 with an OPS near 1.000 and 19 extra-base hits. He's pulling the ball in the air consistently, which has helped boost his power numbers beyond what they were before his shoulder injury.

Arroyo has destroyed right-handed pitching this season. While he's a switch-hitter, he's much better as a left-handed hitter. Bringing him up to platoon with Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base might be the best decision the Reds could make right now.