Reds Ace Chase Burns Reveals Major Addition Coming to His Game in 2027

Cincinnati Reds ace Chase Burns is one of the best pitchers in the league already, and he's only pitched in the big leagues for a year and a half. He ranks near the top of the league in whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, chase rate, and zone contact percentage. The easiest way to understand this is that Burns does a very good job of missing bats.

But he ranks in the sixth percentile in zone rate, which is something he needs to improve on next year.

“Going out there and throwing strikes is a big thing,” Burns said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “There were a couple of times this year where I could have gotten out of innings quicker but was chasing swing and miss too much. As I get comfortable and more confidence grows, throw strikes and light it up against a hitter.”

As Burns continues to evolve as a pitcher, filling up the strike zone is the top priority. But he's also looking to add another pitch shape to keep hitters off balance. Reds rookie Sal Stewart believes that adding a sinker would take Burns to the next level.

Burns said that Stewart told him, ‘You need a sinker. That’s going to be something really big for you. It comes in and makes people think about it.’”

Chase Burns is Looking to Add a Sinker to His Pitch Repertoire

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) walks to the dugout after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia (not pictured) during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding a sinker would be huge for Burns, who is already a nightmare for right-handed hitters. Having a sinker to run in on a righty while also having his devastating slider would be a huge problem for opposing hitters to deal with.

“It was moving a lot,” Burns said. “Why not? My normal fastball is a cut-carry. This looks different to them. Having two fastballs is the big new thing. You look at Cam Schlittler. He has a cutter, a fastball and a sinker.”

Burns' fastball has a lot of carry to it, while it also cuts a little bit to the glove side. It's not a cutter, but it has the cut-ride shape to it that many pitchers are chasing. Adding another fastball that's in the upper 90s with the opposite movement would take him to the next level.

Cincinnati Reds director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) talks with pitcher Chase Burns (26) during a warmup session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It can be huge for me next year when I’m more comfortable with it,” Burns said.

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