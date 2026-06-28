Reds Announce Shocking Return as Blake Dunn Lands on Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of a fun stretch of baseball. Yes, the game can be fun and involve this franchise, as shocking as that sounds.

After Friday's impressive win over Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Reds followed that up with a dramatic win over the Buckos at PNC Park on Saturday. A ninth-inning home run by Eugenio Suarez would lift the Reds to their second straight win over a National League Central opponent.

Of course, the Reds can't have too many good things happen in a single day. Outfielder Blake Dunn suffered a right elbow sprain during the win. Dunn was finding his role with the club, and now will be sidelined as he lands on the 10-day injured list. That means the Reds needed to call someone up from AAA Louisville, and fans got their answer on who that would be early on Sunday.

A Chance For A New Start

May 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a sacrifice fly against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The team has announced that TJ Friedl will be making his return to the club. Friedl was sent down to Louisville earlier this month after a dreadful start to his 2026 campaign in the big leagues. Before the move down, Friedl was batting .179 with 156 at-bats. Simply put, that was not good enough for someone manager Terry Francona had hoped would be the leadoff hitter for this team.

In his time with the Bats, Friedl is batting .271 and has an OPS of .841. Solid numbers, but is that enough for it to translate to the major league level? One shouldn't expect a major change in Friedl's second stint with the team, but this could be his final chance to prove he belongs on this roster.

Revolving Door

May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Reds cannot seem to find an everyday starter at center field this season. Honestly, right field has been sort of an issue, too. The team has tried putting Dane Myers in center and Noelvi Marte in right, but those are not concrete moves that should be everyday starters in those positions. Add that the team has been working out Matt McLain in center, and you can start to see why Friedl would get the call back to the big leagues.

The decision to bring back Friedl may not be a fan favorite move. However, it's a decision that goes back to the construction of this roster. Francona is playing the cards he is dealt. Now, it's up to Friedl to make this hand work.