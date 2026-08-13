Reds Win Thriller Over White Sox, But Ninth Inning Decision Raises Concern

The Cincinnati Reds beat the White Sox in a 9-8 thriller on Thursday afternoon behind home runs from Sal Stewart, Eugenio Suarez, and Tyler Stephenson. Also, all three were hit by a pitch.

The Reds became just the fourth team since 1901 to have three players hit a home run and be hit by a pitch in the same game.

However, with the Reds holding a two-run lead in the ninth inning, Julian Garcia came out for the save instead of Emilio Pagan. It was a surprising decision considering Pagan had pitched just once over the previous eight days and one that had Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley worried about Pagan's health.

"I think the concern here is about Emilio Pagan," Brantley said in the ninth. "Once in eight days? Something is going on."

Terry Francona Provides an Update

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media and was asked about Pagan.

"He's got some hand soreness," Francona said. "We are going to get him looked at tomorrow morning. He really wanted to pitch. I got a hard time sending him out there. We are going to get him looked at in the morning. If he gets checked out, then good, but just want to make sure he's okay."

Pagan has been lights out for the Reds since returning from his injury.

He's gone nine straight appearances without allowing a run. Over that stretch, he's surrendered just four hits and hasn't walked a single batter. He is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA and eight saves in 13 appearances since being activated. He has also earned either a win or a save in each of his last nine appearances, the longest streak of his career and the longest by a Reds pitcher in a single season since Aroldis Chapman had a nine-game streak in 2015.

The bullpen has played a major role in the Reds' improved play recently, and Pagan has been right in the middle of that success.

If the veteran reliever is forced to miss time, that'll be a tough blow for the Reds.

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