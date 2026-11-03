The Cincinnati Reds are in a tough spot as a franchise right now, and the entire fanbase seems to realize that. They don't have a great farm system, and their big-league roster struggles more often than not. They have some talent on the big league roster, as players like Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Chase Burns are franchise cornerstones. But aside from them, the Reds roster is a big question mark.

With that in mind, they desperately need to win this offseason. They need to make all the right decisions without missing anything if they want to turn their franchise around. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays recently showcased what a small-market team can achieve by facing each other in the World Series.

Considering the Reds are another small market team, they can't afford to make mistakes, especially one as big as offering Brady Singer the qualifying offer this offseason.

Reds Made Right Decision in Not Giving Singer the Qualifying Offer

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The qualifying offer was worth around $23 million this offseason. Halfway through this year, it seemed like the Reds would certainly give Singer the qualifying offer because Hunter Greene is expected to miss all of next season after having elbow surgery. But Singer was horrible down the stretch and he's not worth near the $23 million price tag that comes with the qualifying offer.

Last season, Singer posted his first season with a negative WAR. He held a 5.85 ERA in 31 starts. During the second half of the season, Singer held a 7.35 ERA after allowing 55 earned runs in 67 1/3 innings across 13 starts. That's unplayable for the Reds.

Singer allowed five or more runs in each of his four starts in September. He allowed three or more runs in his final 12 starts of the season, too. Singer struggled with command at times, which isn't going to work well for him, considering he doesn't have outlier velocity or incredible stuff.

The Reds are one of the cheapest teams in the league. They don't have very many big contracts on their payroll, so giving Singer a deal worth over $20 million next year would have been a huge mistake.

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