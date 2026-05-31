Reds Bats Silenced by Braves in Disappointing 5-2 Loss Saturday Night

That should have been expected. I mean, the Atlanta Braves are just that much better than the Cincinnati Reds, apparently. Even when the Reds took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning, was there much confidence that this team could steal the game from the Braves?

The Reds didn’t, falling to the Braves by a final score of 5-2. Now at 29-28, the wheels keep spinning. The Reds are 9-17 in May. There seems to be no end in sight for this slump, no sign of better baseball ahead. Still, there's a chance the Reds can hang around, at least mathematically, for the better part of the season. But it doesn’t feel that way. Not with Braves fans cheering loudly and Reds fans booing, overshadowed by those cheers at Great American Ball Park Saturday night.

Brady Singer Pitches on the Margins

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the first inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the 94 pitches Brady Singer threw, only 48 were for strikes. I mean, if that’s not pitching on the margins, I don’t know what is.

In the fifth inning, Singer walked the bases loaded and faced Ozzie Albies with two outs. The Reds were trailing 3-2. If you were thinking that the game could have been over with one swing of that bat, you would have been logical to say the least.

Singer, thankfully, got out of that jam to keep it a 3-2 game. But it wasn’t a smooth outing, once again, for the Reds’ right-hander. He allowed two more home runs, including a solo shot to Jorge Mateo, to put the Braves ahead in the fifth.

I’m starting to wonder how Singer was the No. 2 starter in the rotation coming out of Spring Training. Knowing what we know about Burns, Singer should have been No. 3 at the very least.

Where would this offense be without JJ Bleday?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a 2-run home run in the second inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I asked this question last night and also included Nathaniel Lowe in it. Saturday night, this question surfaced once again.

Lowe had the night off Saturday. Bleday homered in the second inning, a two-run shot that gave the Reds a 2-1 lead. It was Bleday’s eighth home run of the month. It's quite shocking to see him tally so many home runs this month.

But seriously, if it wasn’t for him, who knows where this offense would be? Who knows how much worse it would be?

This offense lacks juice. It lacks punch. There’s no flavor. It’s boring. Ho-hum. Pop-up here. Groundout there. Weak flyout seemingly everywhere. The whole thing is a snooze fest right now.

Have you ever thought about this?

The Reds trailed 4-2 entering the ninth. To try to keep it a two-run game, they brought in Lyon Richardson. He allowed a home run to Ronald Acuña Jr., his second of the night and third this series, to make it 5-2.

I wonder, how must “The Nasty Boys” feel about this bullpen? For a city that loves to reminisce about the “good ol’ days,” the standard that Norm Charlton, Rob Dibble, and Randy Myers set is being utterly embarrassed.

This organization hasn’t moved forward and sustained success from the 70s and 1990. It’s been stuck in neutral for three decades. The bullpen is just one of many embarrassments.

On Deck

The series between the Reds and Braves wraps up tomorrow at Great American Ball Park.

Left-Hader Nick Lodolo (1-1, 5.57 ERA) will start for the Reds against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (3-0, 3.46 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.