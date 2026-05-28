Cincinnati Reds' Friday Starter Seeks Redemption Against the Atlanta Braves

The Cincinnati Reds couldn't quite pull off the sweep as they dropped the final game in their series with the New York Mets. In Wednesday's loss, the Reds left 17 runners on base. That's a stat that almost sounds made up, but nothing is off the table when it comes to this club.

While they may have lost the series finale, the Reds still took the three-game series 2-1. Now, all eyes turn to a major matchup with the Atlanta Braves this weekend in Cincinnati.

The Braves are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They are coming into Friday's series with a healthy lead in the National League East. Welcoming the Braves to Great American Ball Park on Friday night will be Reds starting pitcher Chris Paddack. Paddack will be making his third start with the Reds this season, but facing the Braves is something the veteran starter has already done this season.

Round Two

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chris Paddack (56) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Paddack started the 2026 season as a member of the Miami Marlins. During his time in Miami, Paddack made a start against the Braves back in April. Let's just say it wasn't one to remember for the veteran.

In the loss to the Braves, Paddack went 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. It wasn't a memorable start for Paddack, but his history against Atlanta tells us that he has the chance to handle business on Friday night.

In his career against the Braves, Paddack has posted a 2-1 overall record in five appearances against the franchise. Paddack's wins against the Braves came when he was pitching for the San Diego Padres back in 2019 and 2021.

Does He Have The Sauce?

May 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chris Paddack (56) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

When Paddack joined the Reds' rotation earlier in May, there was a collective sigh from the fan base. The Reds needed to add an extra arm, but was it really going to be worth it when the guy they were bringing in had such an inflated ERA?

He hasn't necessarily quieted those critics who had strong feelings when he joined the Reds; however, Paddack has delivered some decent starts in his short time with the franchise.

In his first two starts with the team, Paddack has gone five innings, giving up a combined five runs against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Guardians. Friday's challenge will be another tough test, and a great opportunity for Paddack to prove he belongs in a rotation that will soon be at full staff once again.

Can Paddack help the Reds steal one on Friday night? Time will tell.