Reds Blast Three Homers, Hold On for Wild 9-8 Win Over White Sox

From home runs to hit-by-pitches and a benches-clearing incident, Thursday's game had just about everything. In the end, though, the Reds came out on top, blasting three home runs in a series-clinching 9-8 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Cincinnati improves to 58-62 with the win and are now 15-10 since the All-Star break.

Here are some key takeaways from the Reds' rain-soaked win over the White Sox on Thursday afternoon:

Reds Get to Martin Early

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After getting shut out and recording just two hits in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the White Sox, the Reds got off to a hot start against Davis Martin, who had given up 19 runs over his last 16 innings.

Sal Stewart gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the first inning after destroying a hanging slider into the left-field seats. It wouldn't be all the Reds would get in the frame.

After Martin hit Tyler Stephenson in the back with a pitch, Eugenio Suárez clubbed a two-run shot just over the wall in left field to extend Cincinnati's lead to 3-0.

It was a start the Reds desperately needed after struggling on offense for the better part of a week, scoring just 11 runs and striking out 48 times in their last five games.

Benches Clear in Third, Martin Ejected

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin (65) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After Davis Martin threw two consecutive pitches near Sal Stewart's head, the second hitting him in the helmet, Stewart immediately took exception to it and both benches emptied. Following the incident, the umpires ejected Martin from the game after just two innings.

Whether Martin intentionally hit Stewart in retaliation for his earlier home run is still up for debate, but the incident added another layer of intensity to an already wild game.

Stephenson's Power Surge Continues

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Tyler Stephenson continued his impressive second half of the season, slugging a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give Cincinnati a commanding 8-4 lead over Chicago.

The homer was Stephenson's fifth since the All-Star break, and he reached base four times in the contest as his production at the plate showed no signs of slowing down.

Abbott in Good Company

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After recording three strikeouts against the White Sox, Andrew Abbott became just the fourth Red to record 100+ strikeouts in each of his first four major league seasons, joining Hunter Greene (2022-2025), Johnny Cueto (2008-2011), and Noodles Hahn (1899-1902).

The accomplishment further highlighted the consistency Abbott has displayed since making his major league debut in 2023.

Up Next

The Reds head back to GABP to begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Chase Burns (13-2, 2.61 ERA) looks to rebound from a shaky start against the Washington Nationals, in which he allowed five runs in less than six innings of work. Opposing Burns will be Marlins' ace Sandy Alcantara (13-6, 3.52 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. and the game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.