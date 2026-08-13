The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox are set to square off in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. The game was originally set to start at 2:10 ET, but will now start an hour early at 1:10 ET due to impending weather.

"The start time of today's game is being moved to 12:10 p.m. CT due to approaching weather," the White Sox wrote on social media.

Matchup Preview

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott walks to the dugout between innings during the game against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Reds in Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the White Sox, looking to build off one of his better outings of the season. The left-hander is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and is coming off 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics in which he allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out four. It was Abbott’s 10th quality start of the season and his third over his last four outings.

He has also done a good job limiting damage lately, allowing just one extra-base hit over his last 15 innings. Abbott has pitched well against Chicago in his career, posting a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings in two starts.

The White Sox will turn to Davis Martin, who is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA this season. He is coming off a rain-shortened start where he gave up two runs against the Guardians in just one inning. In the three starts before that, he had given up 19 runs in 16 innings. The White Sox are just 2-5 in his last seven starts.

Playing Well Since the Break

Aug 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a one run sacrifice against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds are now 14-10 since the All-Star break after Wednesday night's loss to the White Sox and enter Thursday's series finale five games under .500. Cincinnati hasn't been at the .500 mark since June 5, after opening the season 20-11 and sitting nine games over .500 at the end of April. Despite their recent improvement, the Reds remain in fourth place in the NL Central after spending 71 of the previous 74 days in last place.

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