Reds Bullpen Melts Down Again in 7-4 Loss to Guardians

It looked like it was going to be another winning night for the Reds, until an all-too familiar trend resurfaced. Leading 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the game turned over to the Reds' bullpen. From there, the Guardians scored five runs over the next three innings to completely swing the momentum in their favor and win 7-4.

With the loss, the Reds are now 24-22. They'll look to win the series Sunday and take a 2-1 lead in the Battle for the Ohio Cup with the return three-game series in Cincinnati in late July.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Reds' bullpen and its struggles yet again, but also how Chris Paddack delivered a solid first start as a Red.

Takeaways From the Reds 7-4 Loss to the Guardians

Bullpen Melts Down... Again

May 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

I'm not sure what it is. Are the Reds' relievers just not good? Have they lost confidence? Are they fatigued? Maybe it's a combination of all of the above.

Going into the bottom of the sixth, the Reds led 4-2. They rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth for the lead, and Paddack had delivered five solid innings. Then, just as has been the case throughout May, the Reds' bullpen gave up the lead.

Luis Mey struggled with his command, primarily with his slider, and walked two batters and allowed two earned runs. The Guardians tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, and they weren't done.

In the bottom of the seventh, after Sam Moll stemmed the tide through 1 1/3 innings, Pierce Johnson came in and promptly served up what proved to be the game-winning two-run home run to Cleveland's Angel Martínez.

It got worse from there. Connor Phillips pitched the bottom of the eighth and allowed one unearned run... because of an error he made. Phillips bobbled a ground ball back to the mound after knocking it down, allowing a run to score. For good measure, he walked the next batter on four pitches to load the bases.

In just three innings, the Reds bullpen allowed five runs, four earned, and walked six batters. The bullpen has to be better, injuries and potential fatigue aside.

Chris Paddack Gives the Reds a Solid Start

Cincinnati Reds Chris Paddack looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Acquired just on Tuesday, Paddack made the most of his first start with the Reds Saturday night, pitching five innings and allowing just two earned runs on six hits. Paddack walked just one and struck out three.

What was most impressive from Paddack was his ability to throw strikes. Of his 78 pitches, 56 were for strikes. It was refreshing for Reds fans and for Paddack himself, who entered Saturday night with a 7.63 ERA after seven starts with the Miami Marlins.

Before his first start with the Reds, Paddack had not thrown five innings in a start since April 10th. That was his only start this season, coming into Saturday night, with at least five innings in a start-- he pitched six innings that night at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees.

If Paddack can produce more starts like this, that's going to immensly help the Reds' pitching rotation.

On Deck

The series wraps up Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, with Reds right-hander Brady Singer (2-3, 5.79 ERA) opposing Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.74 ERA)

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.

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