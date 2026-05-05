Terry Francona Makes Feelings Clear on Emilio Pagán After Loss to Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds lost a heartbreaker on Monday night to the Cubs. Leading 4-3 in the ninth, Pete Crow-Armstrong started the inning with a triple to center field that went off the glove of Dane Myers.

Pagan struck out Dansby Swanson before giving up a sacrifice fly to Nico Hoerner to tie the game at four.

The Cubs brought in Michael Conforto to replace Matt Shaw and he took a 3-2 fastball deep into the left field seats to beat the Reds 5-4.

“Yeah, he just left a ball out over the plate where he could get extended," Reds manager Terry Francona said.

Pagan didn't want to walk Conforto and he just didn't locate the pitch.

"Full count, you want to beat him in the zone," Pagan said. "Two much towards the middle of the plate."

Francona Not Worried About Pagan

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) throws during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite Pagan already having three blown saves on the season, Francona isn't worried about his closer.

“I’m not sure I care about (results) a month ago,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith when he asked about Pagan's struggles this season. “His velocity has come back. He just made a mistake. Sometimes, it’s more than just what you’re doing on the mound. If the first play gets made, we’re probably shaking hands. I’m not blaming Dane. I’m just saying that’s a part of the game.”

The 34-year-old closer had an ERA of 2.88 last season and converted 32 saves for the Reds last season. In the offseason. The Reds signed him to a $10 million deal with a $10 million player option for 2027.

Despite Pagan's struggles, he feels that he's close to where he wants to be and pitching like he knows how to.

"We played a lot of close ballgames. Quite honestly, I haven’t held up my end of the bargain. As painful as today is, I feel like I’m getting really close to being who I can be. I made two mistakes today, and they both got hit.”

The Reds have lost four straight games and will look to get back on track on Tuesday night at 7:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will be on the mound for the Reds while Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs.

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