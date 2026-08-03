Reds Deal Veteran Reliever to Cardinals at Final Buzzer of Trade Deadline

Many expected the Cincinnati Reds to be very busy as the MLB trade deadline approached on Monday evening. While the team made a few moves, it wasn't the deadline that some fans were hoping for.

As the clock struck midnight (actually, 6:00 pm ET), the Reds made waves with the trade announcement that Nathaniel Lowe was being dealt to the Cleveland Guardians.

The deadline had passed shortly after the Lowe deal was announced, but a few moves trickled after, which included the Reds making a deal with their heated rival, the St. Louis Cardinals.

On The Move

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) smiles as he’s relieved in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeff Passan has reported that the Reds have traded left-hander Caleb Ferguson to the Cardinals for $250,000 in international bonus space.

First off, this is the most Reds deal one could create. Trading any player to the Cardinals feels like a bad omen. Then you have the part where the team is getting international bonus space. That last part is definitely going to go over well with the fan base.

Ferguson's last appearance with the Reds was in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his last five appearances, Ferguson allowed just two runs in four innings of work.

What's Next?

Jun 24, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Reds logo on the sleeve of Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) while he prepares on deck during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

C. Trent Rosecrans is also reporting the Reds have made another deal with the Guardians to bring in recently DFA'd infielder Juan Brito.

Yes, that sums up the 2026 trade deadline for the Reds, and it kind of sums up what this franchise has been for quite some time.

Outside of Lowe, no major splashes for the Reds during the deadline. Names like Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson were popular amongst those around the league. Yet, they both will be suiting up for the Reds when the team starts their series with the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a fan perspective, this trade deadline has been an epic failure. Maybe it was fear of moving pieces, maybe it's hope that they can bring back some expiring contracts next season. Either way, none of the moves made on Monday are enough for this fan base to believe in the future.

Of course, there's a good chance we don't get any baseball next season. With a looming lockout, the Reds front office appears to already be dreaming about no baseball being played next summer.

The Reds are not going to slip and accidentally fall into another postseason berth this season. Instead, fans will more than likely see players walk away at the end of the season when the team could have received assets for them at the deadline.