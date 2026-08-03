The Reds Trade Deadline Was an Embarrassment

While many Reds fans have never fully trusted Nick Krall, the front office's approach to this year's trade deadline may have been the final straw.

The Reds are five games under .500 and currently in last place in the National League Central. Instead of selling or even buying, Nick Krall and company once again decided to stand pat. It's something Reds fans are way too used to.

The Reds made three deals on Monday. They traded Nathaniel Lowe to the Guardians, traded Caleb Ferguson to the Cardinals for International Bonus Money, and got 24-year-old switch-hitting infielder Juan Brito, who was designated for assignment earlier in the day.

Reds Fans Have Seen This Before

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2024, the Reds were in a clear position to sell. Instead, they mostly stood pat. They held on to Buck Farmer, who was on an expiring deal. Farmer had an ERA under 3.00. After 2024, he never pitched in the big leagues again.

Instead of trading Nick Martinez, they decided to hold onto him and offer him a Qualifying Offer, which he accepted. The Reds appear to be doing the same thing with Brady Singer, which is another bold choice.

“It was more about trying to thread the needle and do both as opposed to just buy or sell," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon back in 2024. “Our goal is not to just dismantle this team. We did that in ’22 when we had to go through a full rebuild. This was about, ‘Hey, how can we continue to push forward right now, but also look at it from a long-term outlook?’”

The Reds have spent years trying to thread the needle, and the result has been the same. They're not bad enough to fully rebuild, but they're not good enough to seriously contend.

The Reds Chose the Worst Possible Path

While the Reds definitely weren't in a position to buy, you could make an argument or at least respect the fact that they wanted to buy to make a run for it.

Standing pat is the worst thing a team can do at the trade deadline, and it's just another reason the Reds remain stuck in mediocrity. This roster is not built to win a World Series, yet instead of trading expiring contracts for future assets, the front office is betting on the same group that spent May through the end of June as the worst team in Major League Baseball.

The Reds have a 2% chance to make the postseason.

Nick Krall is Trying to Save His Job

Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's fair to wonder whether job security played a role in the Reds' approach to the trade deadline. Krall and the front office have to know they're facing pressure after another disappointing season, and selling off veterans for prospects would likely make the current roster less competitive in the short term. If they believe ownership expects immediate results, it's understandable why they would be hesitant to make moves that primarily benefit the organization two or three years from now rather than this season.

Back in 2024, Krall imfamously made a comment about avoiding peaks and valleys.

“We’re trying to eliminate peaks and valleys, that’s where we need to go,” Krall told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “We need to figure out how to continue to build through our player pipeline, player development and scouting. That’s got to be the base of everything we do. If that’s the base, that’s how we’ll build long-term success and sustainable success.”

Well it seems like the Reds will do that once again.

Rather than fully committing to buying or selling, the Reds chose the middle ground. They held onto their expiring veterans, hoping this roster will somehow go on an unlikely run over the final two months. If Krall believed his future as general manager depended on competing this season rather than taking a step back for the organization's long-term benefit, you can at least understand the thought process. But if that is truly the reason why, it raises an even bigger question about the organization.

A front office making one of the most important decisions of the year shouldn't be operating with its own job security in mind. If ownership had already lost confidence in Krall, a change should have been made before the trade deadline, not after it.

There is no denying it. The Reds' trade deadline was an absolute failure, and there is simply no defending it.