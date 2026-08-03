Nick Krall Comments on Moves the Reds Did and Didn't Make at the Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and the Cincinnati Reds did make some moves. Although it may not have been some of the moves the fans were expecting.

Just before the deadline became official, the Reds dealt Nathaniel Lowe to the Cleveland Guardians and shipped veteran reliever Caleb Ferguson to the St. Louis Cardinals. Another deal with the Guardians for infielder Juan Brito finished up the Reds' "busy" deadline.

Shortly after the deadline became official, Reds president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, spoke with the media about what went into the team's decision for these moves, and why other moves were not made.

Some Much-Needed Clarity

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a video shared by Mike Petraglia, Krall mentioned that trading Lowe made sense as the team was ready to call up Hector Rodriguez, who is joining the team on Tuesday.

As it comes to Ferguson, Krall stated that they have some players coming back from injury, and the timing felt right to deal the veteran reliever.

But the part of the conversation most fans are going to be interested in is why Krall and the team decided to keep starting pitcher Brady Singer and catcher Tyler Stephenson.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) prepares to pitch in the first inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Brady Singer is one of our better leaders in our starting pitching staff. Tyler is the same way," Krall explained. "I think it's really important to have those guys around this club then just saying, 'Hey, we're going to move guys off."

From those comments, it sounds like Krall believes that Singer and Stephenson are going to be a part of this franchise beyond 2026.

It was clear on Sunday, after the team's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, that Stephenson was emotional about moving on from Cincinnati. However, if he and Singer decide to move on at the end of the season, these comments by Krall are going to be thrown up a lot by the fans.

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moves were made, but they weren't the moves to get anyone excited about the future. While Krall and the organization feel these were the right moves, time will tell.

One thing is certain: if the Reds feel that Stephenson and Singer are integral parts of this franchise moving forward, then they cannot afford to lose both this winter.

There's a lot of season left, and the Reds are not technically out of the Wild Card race. But right now, the morale in this fan base couldn't feel any lower.