Reds Deliver Epic Comeback With Seven-Run Ninth Inning to Take Down the Giants

With the series already out of reach, the Cincinnati Reds were playing for a matter of pride in Wednesday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

What looked to be another bleak loss for the Reds turned into one of the more exciting wins of the season. An epic ninth inning would give the Reds a win that has not happened since 1958. Down six entering the ninth, the Reds went on a seven-run explosion to win 10-9 in the series finale.

With the win, the Reds move to 63-71 on the season. Let's put the official bow on this series by recounting the type of game we all needed to see.

Tough Start To The Day

Aug 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Brady Singer on Tuesday night, Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo struggled to find his command on Wednesday.

Very early on, it was clear that Lodolo was going to have a quick outing, given his inflated pitch count in the early innings of the game. After Rafael Devers crushed his third home run in three games against the Reds to make the score 4-2, manager Terry Francona pulled the plug on Lodolo in the bottom of the fifth.

Lodolo's final stat line reads four innings of work, four earned runs, five strikeouts, and two walks on 95 pitches. It was a brutal outing for the lefty, who was already coming off one of his worst starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he allowed 10 hits and six runs.

The 2026 season is one that Lodolo would love to have back. Unfortunately, his health and his performance have lacked what the Reds need from him.

It felt like one of those games where the Reds were not going to recover, but I think we all are eating a little crow after that ninth inning.

Heroes Can Save Us

Aug 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Hector Rodriguez (43) rounds the bases after hitting a one run home run during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Francona did a shakeup to the lineup, giving Hector Rodriguez the leadoff spot on Wednesday. Rodriguez looked the part, hitting his second and third home runs since being called up, but it was the late-game offensive explosion that almost gave Reds fans an exciting victory.

After a big eighth inning from the Giants, the Reds needed an unbelievable comeback, and well, they did just that. The Reds would score seven runs in the ninth inning to steal a victory from the Giants.

It didn't feel like a real possibility until Eugenio Suarez' grand slam put the Reds within one, with no outs in the inning. Follow that up with a total team effort at the plate that involved the likes of Dane Myers, Matt McLain, and Tyler Stephenson, and the Reds had just enough magic to grab a one-run lead.

Reds closer Emilio Pagan would slam the door shut in the bottom of the ninth, earning his 17th save of the season.

Nothing has been easy for this team this season, and that includes a heart racing win that seen them score 10 runs. We all needed this one!

The Road Gets Rocky

Aug 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits into a fielders choice during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds will get a much-needed day off on Thursday before beginning the toughest schedule left in baseball.

The Reds will travel to Wrigley Field this weekend to take on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series, then have dates with the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers to start September.

It's clear that the playoff dream is dead in Cincinnati. The only thing this team is playing for now is pride. What better way to send off the season than by potentially playing spoiler to teams fighting for better postseason positioning?

It's not where you want to see your team as the final month of the season approaches. But it's all the Reds have at the moment. If there's no baseball in 2027, this team is going to leave an ugly impression on the future of the franchise with their current trajectory.