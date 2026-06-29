Reds Dodge a Bullet With Blake Dunn Update After Scary Injury

The Cincinnati Reds have been on quite a roller coaster ride this season. Their season began with center fielder TJ Friedl hitting leadoff for the Reds. Friedl was horrible during the early stages of the season for the Reds, which led to a disgruntled fan base.

The Reds began playing Friedl less before ultimately sending him down to Triple-A earlier this season. Friedl has been working his way back to the big leagues, but in his place, Blake Dunn has been excellent for the Reds.

Dunn is slashing .282/.335/.387 with above-average defense in the outfield for the Reds. But he recently suffered an elbow injury that put his season on hold.

Blake Dunn Suffered a Scary Elbow Injury

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn hits an RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Dunn made a throw earlier this week and came out of the game with discomfort in his elbow. The Reds opted to place him on the injured list with a right elbow sprain, opting to call Friedl back up to the big leagues in his place.

Elbow injuries are very scary injuries to deal with. The ulnar collateral ligament is frequently torn by pitchers, which results in Tommy John surgery. This surgery sees players hit the injured list for around a year. While Dunn's injury was very scary at first, the latest update seems to indicate the Reds dodged a bullet.

Reds Dodged A Bullet With Positive Injury Update

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) runs to third base in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith recently provided an update on Dunn. Goldsmith reported that Dunn received good news about his injury and stated that he could return to hitting and throwing by this weekend.

With elbow injuries, it's easy to fear the worst. For Dunn, it seems like he's avoided the worst-case scenario with this injury. In fact, it seems like the injury was more of a scare than any structural damage.

Dunn has been a very big piece of the Reds' outfield this season. His OPS sits right above .700, which is productive enough to keep him in the lineup for Cincinnati. His defense has been excellent, as he's helped save multiple games for the Reds in his short time on the big league roster.

The Reds desperately need Dunn back in Cincinnati this season. In the meantime, Friedl will have a chance to earn his spot back on the roster.

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