Reds First Round Draft Pick Already Making Waves in Arizona Complex League

The Cincinnati Reds have seen a slew of exciting prospects make their way through the minor leagues and into the big leagues over the last few seasons.

Elly De La Cruz is one of the best players in baseball, and he was brought up through Cincinnati's farm system a few years ago. His rise through the minor leagues lit the baseball world on fire. The same could be said for former first-round pick Chase Burns, who flew through the minor leagues last season.

This season, there are a few exciting prospects to follow in the Reds' system.

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra recently put together a list of a prospect from each team who is pushing for a promotion. For the Reds, they suggested prospect Steele Hall was pushing for a promotion out of the Arizona Complex League.

Steele Hall is Already Showing Signs of Stardom for the Reds

Jun 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The hat of a Reds’ player rests on the dugout steps during the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"The Reds have a tendency to have their young high school hitter draftees begin their first full season of pro ball in the Arizona Complex League and then have them show they’re ready to move up with their performance," they wrote. "Hall, the No. 9 overall pick in last year’s Draft, is making his case, slashing .307/.421/.583 over 33 games during his debut. He already has 20 extra-base hits and 12 steals, with his seven homers putting him high up on the ACL leaderboard. Tyson Lewis, the club’s 2024 second-rounder, got his promotion in July of 2025, so check the transaction wire carefully over the next month."

Hall was a bit of a shocking selection in the first round for the Reds, but the pick is already looking like a steal. Hall has all the tools to be a future star, including speed that rivals all the fastest players in the game.

This season, his bat has been incredible at the rookie ball level, too. His OPS is near 1.000 while he's slugged seven home runs and 13 doubles. He's also stolen 15 bases in 36 games.

Hall is an elite fielder with incredible speed, while being 18 years old. The potential is through the roof. It wouldn't be surprising if he received a call to Low-A in the near future.

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