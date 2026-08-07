Reds Announce Starting Pitcher for Series Opener Against Washington Nationals

The Cincinnati Reds are 13-6 since the All-Star break and they've won six of their last seven games. On Friday, they'll start a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

After Hunter Greene was placed on the injured list earlier this week, Andrew Abbott moved up a day to start the series finale on Thursday. With that being the case, it'll be a bullpen game for the Reds on Friday night.

Charlie Goldsmith reported that Chase Petty will start on the mound for Cincinnati on Friday.

Petty Has Had Ups and Downs This Season

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been an up-and-down season for Chase Petty. He started the season in the rotation with Triple-A Louisville and even made a couple of spot starts with the Reds in May.

However, with Cincinnati's bullpen struggling mightily at the time, the Reds elected to move Petty to the bullpen.

In his first six appearances out of the bullpen, Petty looked great. He gave up just two runs in 8 2/3 innings. However, since then, it's been a little shaky. The young right-hander has an ERA of 5.91 over his last seven appearances. He's given up 15 hits and two home runs over his last 10 2/3 innings pitched.

If the Reds can get two scoreless innings out of Petty on Friday night, it'll be a success.

Chase Burns Continues to Impress

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, going 13-1 with a 2.35 ERA across 21 starts. His latest win over the Pirates on August 2 extended his winning streak to 12 consecutive decisions, the fifth-longest in Reds franchise history. When Burns takes the mound against the Nationals on Saturday, he'll have a chance to become the first Reds pitcher since Brooks Lawrence in 1956 to win 13 straight decisions.

Burns sat down with Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard earlier this season and talked about what he's learned from the success.

“Last year, I had the most learning experience," Burns told Goldsmith. "Getting punched in the face is really good for anybody. All of these players are the best in the world. Some of them don’t experience adversity. Last year, going up through the minor leagues so fast, getting here and tasting adversity was huge for me. That’s the biggest thing. I know I’m going to get hit. I know I’m going to give up home runs. I know I’m going to walk guys. I want to go out there and compete every time.”

Burns had quickly turned into the Reds' ace and he's only been in the league for a little over a year.