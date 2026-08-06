Reds Farm System Remains Mediocre After Uneventful Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds were in a very weird spot at the trade deadline this year. They didn't have very many expendable pieces, but they had a handful of expiring contracts that they were expected to trade. But they also sat a few games under .500 with the chance to make a run at the postseason if they could put all the right pieces together.

The Reds opted to stand pat for the most part at the deadline. They traded Caleb Ferguson and Nathaniel Lowe, but that was it. They didn't make any of the big moves that were expected. As a result, their farm system didn't gain any top prospects, which leaves the Reds as a mid-tier farm system in baseball.

Jon Hoefling of USA Today recently ranked the Reds' farm system as the 18th best farm system in baseball, calling the team's decision to make a few moves at the trade deadline rather than blowing up the roster and committing to the future.

Reds Farm System Isn't Bad, But It Isn't Loaded

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez tosses his bat after drawing a walk against the Athletics in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sometimes the best move is no move at all. The Reds have a rather young roster and are currently last place in the NL Central," Hoefling wrote. "But despite being in last place, the team is just a few games under .500. They could've taken this opportunity to trade away some of their stronger pieces but instead, they opted to keep everyone intact and hope their current core can develop into a playoff-contending team within the next few years."

The Reds farm system was very good a few years ago, but all of those top prospects have turned into big leaguers. Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, Chase Burns, and other former top prospects are now dominant big leaguers.

Now the Reds' farm system is led by players like Hector Rodriguez, who recently made his big league debut. Rodriguez is a very intriguing outfield prospect with plus power. He does a good job of pulling the ball in the air, though he does have an issue with swinging and missing.

Steele Hall is another talented top prospect. He's one of the fastest players in all of baseball, which raises his floor quite a bit. If he continues to fill out his frame, he could be a plus hitter as well.

Alfredo Duno seems like the best bat in the Reds' system right now. He's likely the catcher of the future in Cincinnati.

But the overall depth isn't there. The Reds need more talent and depth in their system if they want to begin sustaining success for the long term future.

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