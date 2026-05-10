Reds Flamethrower Chase Burns Only Getting Better With Each Start
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The Cincinnati Reds were one of the best teams in baseball during the first month of the season, but they quickly lost eight games in a row to crush the spirits of the entire fanbase.
During this losing streak, the most promising loss came against the Pittsburgh Pirates when Reds starter Chase Burns twirled seven scoreless innings, but the Reds failed to score, and they lost 1-0 after Tony Santillan surrendered a singular run in the eighth inning.
Chase Burns Was Dominant Again On Saturday
After nearly halting the Reds' losing streak before it could get rolling, Burns was the man who finally led the Reds to a win on Saturday, tossing six innings of one-run baseball.
"Like a lot of good pitchers, he kind of has the ability to be his own reliever," manager Terry Francona said about Burns, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "I'm not saying — he doesn't have a lot of Major League starts — but I used to say that about Verlander all the time. He had another great (outing). He showed it."
Burns, known for his strikeouts, only recorded two strikeouts on Saturday. Burns only registered nine swinging strikes in the game.
"I maybe didn't have the swing and miss stuff that I wanted, but I was dialing in and hitting spots," Burns said.
While strikeouts and whiffs have made Burns the highlight pitcher that he is, it's not the only way he gets outs. His slider wasn't located too well during the game against the Astros, and Burns knows it.
"(Trevino) told me (this) today," Burns said. "Every time I threw a slider, I felt like I didn't get it down enough. He said, don't be mad because you're getting outs. I'm trying to go out there and put zeros on the board. That's the game."
Despite the lack of whiffs, Burns has still been incredible.
Chase Burns Quietly Putting Himself in the NL Cy Young Race
Burns' outing on Saturday lowered his season ERA to 2.11 and his season WHIP to 1.04. He's 4-1 for the Reds with 48 strikeouts and 16 walks in 47 innings.
Burns' whiff rate, swinging strike rate, zone contact rate, xwOBA, wOBA, and strikeout rate all rank among the best pitchers in baseball.
He ranks third in the National League in ERA, sixth in the NL in wins, eighth in the NL in strikeouts, and 12th in the NL in WHIP. If he continues in this direction, as all the advanced metrics would indicate, the Reds could have a Cy Young candidate on their hands with Burns.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel