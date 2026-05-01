Cincinnati Reds at the Center of the Most Competitive Division Race in MLB

The Cincinnati Reds are in the middle of the most competitive division race in Major League Baseball this season, as each team in the National League Central has been very competitive through April.

Entering May, the Reds hold the lead of the division with a 20-11 record. The Pittsburgh Pirates are in last place, but they're still sitting at 16-16. A 16-16 record would have the Pirates tied for fourth place in the American League, yet it has them in fifth place in the NL Central.

Will Leitch of MLB.com recently outlined how competitive this race was while detailing how each team in the division has found itself in the middle of such a heated fight for first place so early in the season.

NL Central Race is Heating Up

Apr 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a stop in play in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"The division features the Cubs overcoming countless injuries to rattle off a 10-game winning streak; the Brewers finding ways, despite losing even more key players, to keep winning games; the Pirates putting together a rotation that’s the envy of baseball and hitting better than some expected; the Cardinals getting breakthrough seasons from young players like Jordan Walker, Iván Herrera and JJ Wetherholt; and, most impressively, Terry Francona’s Reds off to a great start behind what sure looks like the MVP-caliber season from Elly De La Cruz we’ve all been waiting to see," Leitch wrote. "Some of these teams will fall off -- the Cardinals, the team with a minus-8 run differential, seems the most likely -- but every single one of them looks competitive and highly motivated. This could be a horse race all year. Will one team separate in May?"

Each team has a chance to compete for the division this season. The St. Louis Cardinals will likely fall off in the near future, as they're rebuilding and not necessarily built to win right now. But the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs are two of the more competitive teams in the league. The Pirates have the pitching staff to hold on for the dog days of summer, too.

But the Reds have a better chance in the division than many are giving them credit for.

Why the Reds Could Win the NL Central in 2026

Sep 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts after the victory over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There are a few reasons the Reds could win the division.

First of all, Elly De La Cruz is finally emerging as a true candidate for the MVP award. He's playing out of his mind right now, but it's been consistent. While he might not have gotten truly "hot," as in five or six home runs in a week, he's been consistently hot all season, as in constantly producing for the Reds, even when he doesn't hit home runs.

Sal Stewart has been the best rookie in baseball, though he's beginning to cool off for the first time all season. Still, he has an advanced approach with plus power and enough speed to steal bases for the Reds.

The pitching staff is doing alright right now. Andrew Abbott seemed to turn a corner in his last start, which would be huge for the Reds. Chase Burns is a legit ace with the potential to receive Cy Young votes this season. Rhett Lowder has been consistently good in his first starts back from injury last year. Nick Lodolo will be back from injury soon, too.

One of the biggest reasons the Reds could compete for the division late in the year is Hunter Greene.

Greene is the best pitcher in Cincinnati. When healthy, he's a top-five pitcher in baseball. He hasn't pitched for the Reds this season because of an offseason elbow injury.

While some may say the Reds' 20-11 record is built on luck, could you imagine what their record would be if Greene had made every start that Brandon Williamson has made? It would be even better than 20-11.

That's going to be a reality in July or August when Greene returns.