Cincinnati Reds Promote Several Prospects in Busy Day of Moves

The Louisville Bats' offense has been excellent to start the season, leading the International League in seven categories.

Louisville Slugging

The Bats lead the league in runs scored, hits, batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, slugging percentage, and triples. JJ Bleday leads the team in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, and slugging. Bleday was promoted to the Reds on April 25 and has picked up where he left off in Louisville.

Edwin Arroyo leads the team with 40 hits and three triples. Arroyo is having a great offensive season and has flashed far more power than last season. He has already surpassed his home run total from 2025 with four. His walk rate is currently at a career best 10 percent, and he's struck out at a 17 percent rate. The 22-year-old is known for his defense, but his bat is starting to show some real promise as he gets closer to becoming a serious contender for promotion.

Hector Rodriguez leads the team with 25 runs scored. The 22-year-old is also making a serious case to earn a promotion to the big league club with his play this season. The Reds' outfield has severely underperformed to start the season, and Rodriguez is playing well. While his batting average is lower than his career average, his walk percentage is up five percent this season at 12 percent.

Offense Leads the Charge

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bats are currently second in the International League with a 20-13 record, winning seven of their last 10 games. They have six players with five or more home runs, six players with five or more doubles, two players with multiple triples, and seven players with a batting average of .300 or better.

Since being demoted back down to Triple-A, Noelvi Marte has added to the firepower of this Louisville offense. He won Player of the Week in his first week back and already leads the team in stolen bases with eight. He's slashing .397/.479/.635 with eight extra-base hits and is doing a better job in pitch recognition, drawing walks more frequently.

Reds Announce Minor League Promotions

Catcher Ryan McCrystal was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga from High-A Dayton on Tuesday. He's slashing .286/.396/.403 with a home run and 21 RBIs this season and will likely get significant playing time behind the plate in Chattanooga.

First baseman Ty Doucette was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Daytona. Doucette was drafted in the 10th round of the 2025 draft and went 3-3 with a home run in his only game with the ACL Reds.

Pitcher Ovis Portes has been promoted to High-A Dayton. Portes was acquired from Boston in the Lucas Sims trade in 2024. In five games in Single-A, Portes has 34 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings with a 1.19 WHIP. His command has been significantly improved this season, walking just eight batters.

Infielder Victor Acosta has been promoted from the Arizona Complex League to High-A Dayton. Acosta was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Brandon Drury trade.

Pitcher Nate Peterson has been promoted from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Louisville. Peterson is 2-0 with a 1.14 ERA in four starts. The 26-year-old pitched in Triple-A at the end of the 2025 season in the Cubs organization.

Reds 2023 second-round pick Ty Floyd has resumed throwing and may be coming off the seven-day injured list within the next couple of weeks. He has been limited to just eight career games, all in 2025. He did not pitch in his draft year due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, and he needed Tommy John surgery in 2025. Floyd still has a lot of potential and looks to get back on the field soon.