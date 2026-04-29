Reds Hit Jackpot, Late Offseason Addition Emerging as Valuable Asset

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the better teams in the league this season, and they didn't get here by accident.

The Reds have added productive players to their roster, with rookie Sal Stewart being their biggest breakout player. Stewart finished the season with the Reds last year, but has found himself an everyday role this season. As a result, Stewart is one of the best players in the National League.

The Reds added a slew of talent to their bullpen, including Brock Burke, Kyle Nicolas, and Pierce Johnson. Their biggest addition was Eugenio Suárez, who was signed late in the offseason. But they also signed Nathaniel Lowe and JJ Bleday to fill out their roster.

Nathaniel Lowe Carving Out a Role in the Reds Lineup

Apr 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Suárez suffered an injury that saw him land on the injured list this month. In his place, Lowe has taken over. Lowe is seemingly the everyday designated hitter while Suárez is out, and he's earned this role on the team.

In Lowe's first start since the Suárez injury, he clubbed two home runs against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, with one of those home runs being a walk-off blast off Tigers closer Kenley Jansen. The next day, Lowe homered again. On Sunday, he made it four home runs in three days with another solo blast.

At this point, it's hard to imagine the Reds will be able to take him out of the lineup, especially with Suárez out. Lowe is slashing .256/.333/.605 with four home runs and three doubles in 43 at-bats. He ranks near the top of the league in every advanced stat, including launch angle sweet spot percentage, wOBA, max exit velocity, average exit velocity, and whiff rate. In simpler terms, he's not whiffing a lot, and he's crushing the ball when he puts it in play.

Nathaniel Lowe is in the Top 10 in Win Probability Added

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Despite only having 43 at-bats, Lowe ranks in the top 10 in baseball in win probability added, which determines how much value a player has brought to the team in terms of wins. It helps separate garbage-time production from clutch-time production. Lowe's walk-off home run was a big boost to his WPA, while a home run when the team is trailing by 15 runs wouldn't add much.

Lowe is likely going to continue to play every day for the Reds until Suárez is back. When Suárez returns, the Reds could still find a way to fit both in the lineup.