Reds Infielder Leaves Game After Being Hit by Pitch

The Reds have had terrible injury luck this season and the bad luck continued on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez left Sunday’s game against the Pirates after being hit in the hand by a pitch. Suarez initially stayed in the game to run the bases, but Nathaniel Lowe pinch -hit for him in the 8th with two runners on.

During the broadcast, they showed a picture of Suarez’s hand and it was already very swollen.

On Saturday, Suarez was the hero, hitting a three-run go-ahead home run when the Reds were down to their last strike in the 9th inning.

The Reds were hoping Suarez could start a hot streak after the big hit as he’s already been a streaky player.

However, now it seems like Suarez may be forced to miss time.

Options to Replace Suarez if he Goes on Injured List

Cincinnati Reds infielder Michael Toglia (48) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Togilia could be a player that the Reds could call up to fill Suarez’s void. He has 19 home runs in Triple-A Louisville. The Reds signed him to a minor league deal in the offseason. Toglia is a switch-hitter and a former first-round draft pick by the Rockies.

Toglia plays outfield as well as first base so he could provide the Reds with some versatility.

Will Benson

The easy decision would be to call back up Will Benson. Benson was just recently sent down when Elly De La Cruz was activated from the injured list. The Reds decided to keep Edwin Arroyo on the big league roster and option Benson to Louisville.

Benson is familiar with a bench role and wouldn't need everyday playing time.

Hector Rodriguez

Hector Rodriguez would be another option for the Reds. Rodriguez has yet to make his Major League debut, but has had a strong season with Triple-A Louisville. It would seem unlikely that the Reds would want to call Rodriguez up to sit the bench so unless they're going to create a plan to play him every day, it most likely won't be him.

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