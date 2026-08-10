Reds’ Latest Pitching Addition Turns Heads With Dominant Triple-A Debut
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The Cincinnati Reds signed pitcher Kent Emanuel from the Atlantic League on August 7. He made his team debut with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday and was lights out.
Emanuel Dominates In First Affiliate Start Since 2024
The 34-year-old was pitching for the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League this season prior to the Reds signing him. The team signed a former teammate of his in July, Ben Wereski, and he's the third Rocker to be signed by the Reds. Ben Leibrandt is the other.
On Sunday, the left-hander threw six innings with one run, no walks, and nine strikeouts. With the Rockers this season, he was 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA. He won the Atlantic League Player of the Month Award for July, going 3-0. In 47 innings pitched this season, he had a batting average against of just .217. He walked just nine batters with 53 strikeouts. In his two seasons with High Point, he went 10-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 innings.
If the season continues to spiral, he may be an option to either start or be a long relief option with the team in September.
PED Suspension and Tommy John Surgery
Emanuel was drafted in the 19th round in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and, after electing college, was drafted in the third round in 2013 by the Houston Astros. He played college ball at the University of North Carolina. He pitched in the minor leagues from 2013 through 2019 before making his big league debut in the 2021 season with the Astros. He served an 80-game suspension in 2020 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (DHCMT). The next season, he suffered an elbow injury shortly after making his Major League debut. This was his second Tommy John surgery; his first was in 2015.
In two big league seasons, Emanuel has pitched in 22 games, with a 4.58 ERA, 11 walks, 25 strikeouts, and a 1.21 WHIP in 35 1/3 innings with the Astros and Marlins.
At the University of North Carolina, he pitched in three seasons, starting 50 games. He went 19-9 with a 2.52 ERA, 78 walks, and 287 strikeouts. In 2013, he won the ACC Pitcher of the Year Award after leading North Carolina to the College World Series.
The Reds Have Been Active Signing Independent League Players
Some notable players signed by the Reds this season include Emanuel, Ryan Garcia, Cameron Cotter, Ben Wereski, Marcus Smith, Steffon Moore, and Julio Carreras.
Garcia was an All-Star with the Kansas City Monarchs this season. He had the fourth-lowest ERA in the league with a 3.10 ERA. He was 8-4 with 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings. His 1.06 WHIP was best in the league. Garcia is 28 years old and was drafted in the second round in 2019 by the Texas Rangers. He played at UCLA. He was teammates with Matt McLain and Michael Toglia.
The Reds travel to Chicago on Tuesday. After being swept by the Washington Nationals, they look to rebound against the first-place White Sox in an attempt to keep a playoff dream alive.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan