Reds Linked to Phillies All-Star in Free Agency to Replace Ke'Bryan Hayes

The Cincinnati Reds have a big problem at the hot corner. They traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes ahead of the trade deadline in 2025, and the deal has backfired in a big way. Hayes has been one of the worst offensive players in the league since arriving in Cincinnati.

The Reds desperately need to make an addition at third base if they want to be taken seriously as a franchise, but the options might not be exactly what they want. Still, they need to pursue replacements this winter.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently linked the Reds to free agent Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm as a replacement for Hayes at third base this offseason.

Alec Bohm Would Be a Huge Addition for the Reds

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Suárez has a mutual option that will be declined, while Ke’Bryan Hayes’ woeful offensive season (five home runs, nine RBIs and a 17 OPS+ in 242 plate appearances) left the Reds with a .583 OPS at third base, the worst in the National League and second worst in the Majors," Feinsand wrote. "Hayes is signed for three more years and $29 million (which includes a $6 million buyout of his 2030 club option), but Cincinnati could use him as a glove off the bench and pursue a new third baseman such as Bohm this offseason. "

Bohm might be the perfect replacement for Hayes at the hot corner. Bohm has a career OPS+ over 100, which means he's been an above-average hitter for his career. Last season was the first time since 2021 that he posted an OPS+ below 100.

At his best, Bohm is a middle-of-the-lineup bat for the Reds. He could slot in at third base while mixing in at designated hitter to help keep the lineup fluid and productive. The veteran All-Star has hit double-digit home runs in five consecutive seasons.

The Reds desperately need to make changes to their roster if they want a chance to play into October with Elly De La Cruz on the roster. They need to add more talent, or else they're going to repeat the same level of production that they had in 2026. Going after a player like Bohm, who shouldn't break the bank, is the perfect move to make.

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