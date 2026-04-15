80 years ago, on April 17, 1946, Jackie Robinson made history in Daytona Beach, Florida, by playing in the first integrated baseball game with the Brooklyn Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, the Montreal Royals, in an exhibition matchup against the big league club. The Daytona Tortugas will honor Robinson by wearing his minor league number during Wednesday's game.

Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Florida

The Cincinnati Reds Single-A affiliate, the Daytona Tortugas, play their home games in Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

There's no ballpark like this," historian Bill Schumann said when describing the facility " This is where history was made."

Every season on Jackie Robinson Day, the Daytona Tortugas pay their respects to the Hall of Famer and pioneer by having everyone on the roster wear the number 9, the number Robinson wore with Montreal. Daytona has the numbers 9 and 42 officially retired.

A fun fact about the ballpark, home plate is nearly in the exact spot Robinson stood when taking his first at-bat.

Robinson went 0-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 7-2 defeat, but this was by far the most important game in the history of baseball and changed the landscape of the game for the better forever.

"All eyes were focused on Jack Robinson, the hefty Montreal second baseman and the first negro to appear in an organized baseball game." Bernard Khan of the News-Journal wrote. "Playing under terrific pressure, Robinson conducted himself well afield during his five-inning stint. He handled two chances aptly."

Origins of Jackie Robinson Day

December 1, 2011: Sharon Robinson, daughter of the late Jackie Robinson, and Meggie Zahneis, a student at Lakota West Freshman School, presented a jersey with Jackie Robinson's number on it to Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips. Meggie was recognized for writing an essay for the Breaking Barriers Essay contest. | The Enquirer/Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Major League Baseball officially named April 15, 2004, Jackie Robinson Day to celebrate the historical day and to celebrate his life.

"I have often stated that baseball's proudest moment and its most powerful social statement came on April 15, 1947, when Jackie Robinson first set foot on a Major League Baseball field," Former commissioner Bud Selig said. "On that day, Jackie brought down the color barrier and ushered in the era in which baseball became the true national pastime. Fifty years after that historic event, in April 1997, I was proud to join Rachel Robinson and President Bill Clinton at Shea Stadium to honor Jackie by retiring his uniform number 42 in perpetuity. By establishing April 15 as 'Jackie Robinson Day' throughout Major League Baseball, we are further ensuring that the incredible contributions and sacrifices he made - for baseball and society -- will not be forgotten."

In 1997, Ken Griffey Jr. had his jersey number changed to 42 in honor of Robinson without seeking permission to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his debut. He became the first player to do so, and sought approval again in 2007, with over 100 players, and in 2009, it became a tradition for every player to wear 42 in honor of Robinson's achievement.

"Absolutely. ​It ​was ​his ​idea." ​Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said on the Refuse to Lose Podcast. "he ​went ​to ​then-​commissioner ​Bud ​Selig, ​and ​of ​course, ​they ​had ​officially ​retired ​the ​number. ​Now, ​if ​you ​were ​still ​wearing ​it, you ​were ​grandfathered ​in. ​And so ​Mariana ​Rivera (Yankees) ​is ​the ​last ​to ​wear ​42 ​as ​a ​regular ​number. ​But ​Junior ​went ​to ​then ​Commissioner ​Bud ​Selig ​and ​asked ​permission ​to ​wear ​number ​42 ​in ​honor ​of ​Jackie ​Robinson ​on ​April ​15th. ​And ​the ​commissioner ​then ​went ​to ​the ​Robinson ​family ​​to ​get ​their ​blessings. ​​And ​they ​blessed ​it. ​They ​loved ​the ​idea. ​And ​I ​guess ​the ​sentiment ​was, ​'okay, ​Junior, ​not ​only ​will ​you ​wear ​it, ​we ​all ​will ​wear ​it.' ​And ​really, ​that's ​how ​that ​day, ​where ​now ​all ​the ​players ​wear ​42 ​on ​April ​15th ​comes ​into ​play, ​because ​of ​Ken ​Griffey ​Jr."

The Daytona Tortugas play the St. Lucie Mets at the very ballpark where Jackie Robinson played his first professional game, now named in his honor.