Reds Low-A Affiliate Plays Crucial Role in Preserving Legacy of Jackie Robinson
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80 years ago, on April 17, 1946, Jackie Robinson made history in Daytona Beach, Florida, by playing in the first integrated baseball game with the Brooklyn Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, the Montreal Royals, in an exhibition matchup against the big league club. The Daytona Tortugas will honor Robinson by wearing his minor league number during Wednesday's game.
Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Florida
The Cincinnati Reds Single-A affiliate, the Daytona Tortugas, play their home games in Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
There's no ballpark like this," historian Bill Schumann said when describing the facility " This is where history was made."
Every season on Jackie Robinson Day, the Daytona Tortugas pay their respects to the Hall of Famer and pioneer by having everyone on the roster wear the number 9, the number Robinson wore with Montreal. Daytona has the numbers 9 and 42 officially retired.
A fun fact about the ballpark, home plate is nearly in the exact spot Robinson stood when taking his first at-bat.
Robinson went 0-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 7-2 defeat, but this was by far the most important game in the history of baseball and changed the landscape of the game for the better forever.
"All eyes were focused on Jack Robinson, the hefty Montreal second baseman and the first negro to appear in an organized baseball game." Bernard Khan of the News-Journal wrote. "Playing under terrific pressure, Robinson conducted himself well afield during his five-inning stint. He handled two chances aptly."
Origins of Jackie Robinson Day
Major League Baseball officially named April 15, 2004, Jackie Robinson Day to celebrate the historical day and to celebrate his life.
"I have often stated that baseball's proudest moment and its most powerful social statement came on April 15, 1947, when Jackie Robinson first set foot on a Major League Baseball field," Former commissioner Bud Selig said. "On that day, Jackie brought down the color barrier and ushered in the era in which baseball became the true national pastime. Fifty years after that historic event, in April 1997, I was proud to join Rachel Robinson and President Bill Clinton at Shea Stadium to honor Jackie by retiring his uniform number 42 in perpetuity. By establishing April 15 as 'Jackie Robinson Day' throughout Major League Baseball, we are further ensuring that the incredible contributions and sacrifices he made - for baseball and society -- will not be forgotten."
In 1997, Ken Griffey Jr. had his jersey number changed to 42 in honor of Robinson without seeking permission to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his debut. He became the first player to do so, and sought approval again in 2007, with over 100 players, and in 2009, it became a tradition for every player to wear 42 in honor of Robinson's achievement.
"Absolutely. It was his idea." Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said on the Refuse to Lose Podcast. "he went to then-commissioner Bud Selig, and of course, they had officially retired the number. Now, if you were still wearing it, you were grandfathered in. And so Mariana Rivera (Yankees) is the last to wear 42 as a regular number. But Junior went to then Commissioner Bud Selig and asked permission to wear number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson on April 15th. And the commissioner then went to the Robinson family to get their blessings. And they blessed it. They loved the idea. And I guess the sentiment was, 'okay, Junior, not only will you wear it, we all will wear it.' And really, that's how that day, where now all the players wear 42 on April 15th comes into play, because of Ken Griffey Jr."
The Daytona Tortugas play the St. Lucie Mets at the very ballpark where Jackie Robinson played his first professional game, now named in his honor.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan