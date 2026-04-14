Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Royals-Tigers, Blue Jays-Brewers, and More)

All 30 MLB teams are in action today, so we have a loaded slate of games to bet on.

In this article, I've narrowed things down to my top three bets for today's action. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Bets Today

Giants/Reds UNDER 9 (+100) via Caesars

Tigers -122 vs. Royals via BetRivers

Rays -140 vs. White Sox via Caesars

Giants vs. Reds Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I like the UNDER in tonight's game between the Giants and Reds:

The Giants and Reds have had two of the worst offenses so far this season, so I'm surprised to see the total set at nine for tonight. They rank 27th and 29th in wRC+, and they're also combining for just 6.57 runs per game. This game will also feature Robbie Ray on the mound for the Giants, who has a strong 2.08 ERA to begin the season. The Reds are starting Brady Singer, who has struggled, but if they can survive his start, the Reds can turn to their bullpen, which has given up an ERA of just 2.89 on the year.

Let's bet the UNDER on this National League showdown.

Pick: UNDER 9 (+100)

Royals vs. Tigers Prediction

I have a second MLB bet in today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year. It's the Tigers to win as home favorites against the Royals:

I'm surprised to see the Tigers aren't bigger favorites in this one. Let's start with the two offenses. The Tigers come into tonight's game ranking 12th in the Majors in wRC+, while the Royals rank 23rd.

I'd also make the argument that the Tigers have an advantage on the mound with Framber Valdez (4.76 ERA), taking on Cole Ragans (5.91 ERA).

Finally, Detroit has a bullpen ERA of 3.24, while the Royals have one of the worst bullpen ERAs in baseball at 5.47.

All of that points to the Tigers being worth a bet at -122.

Pick: Tigers -122

Rays vs. White Sox Prediction

The White Sox have the worst offense in baseball tos tart the season. They have a batting average of .193 and a wRC+ of 68, both of which are the worst marks in the Majors. Tonight, they'll take on a Tampa Bay Rays team that ranks 10th in wRC+.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, and while he's still finding his form, I expect him to put forward a great start against this bad White Sox lineup.

I'll back the Rays as road favorites.

Pick: Rays -140

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