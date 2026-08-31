Reds Make Important Decision About Chase Burns’ Future

Jeff "The Cowboy" Brantley is no stranger to making interesting comments about the Cincinnati Reds in the booth. He had some intriguing comments about Chase Burns after his start Sunday night.

Brantley Stars on the Sunday Night Broadcast

If Joey Votto was not on the NBC telecast on Sunday, Jeff Brantley would be the clear standout broadcaster of the game. Brantley always does a great job letting the game breathe and working in Southern folksy commentary throughout the contest. It is a delight that he was chosen to be part of the television crew for the Cubs-Reds matchup on primetime Sunday night. But Brantley gave us a peek at what we would know less than 24 hours later.

Chase Burns to be on Innings Limit

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Cincinnati Reds star pitcher Chase Burns approached the 100-pitch mark during the sixth inning of last night’s game, Reds analyst Jeff Brantley said Burns could be making his last “real start” of 2026. Many Reds fans could be taken by surprise by this comment, as Burns is 15-3 this season and is a strong candidate for the National League Cy Young Award.

Brantley went on to say, “Because after this, it is going to be kid gloves and short, maybe three-inning stints, and that’s it. And even in this spot ... (Francona) has really not let him get into a situation where he is having to go to the extra part of the tank right around that 100-pitch mark. Because you’re looking at an injury situation and you don’t want that to happen.”

The 2026 Reds season is going to end without a playoff appearance; thus, it is prudent to try to keep Burns as healthy as possible going into 2027.

Francona confirmed the Reds’ plan for Burns on Sunday, according to Joe Danneman of FOX19. Burns will make his next start Monday, but after that, Brandon Williamson will piggyback on each of his remaining starts. Burns will continue to start, but his innings and pitch count will be limited before Williamson takes over.

This is pretty similar to what Chase Burns had said earlier when he was asked about the Reds’ plan for him going forward. The Reds are not planning on shutting Burns down, but they are going to manage his workload by limiting his pitch count and innings.

The decision allows Burns to continue making starts and building up his workload without pushing him unnecessarily during the final month of a season in which the Reds are no longer playing for a postseason spot.

After signing a 7-year, $105 million extension earlier this season, it is clear that Chase Burns is a big part of the Reds' future plans. Keeping him as healthy as possible should be a top priority as we enter the final weeks of the 2026 season.