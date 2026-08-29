Chase Burns Reveals Reds’ Surprising Plan for Him Over Final Month of Season

In what seems to be a pretty big surprise, it appears that the Cincinnati Reds do not plan to shut Chase Burns down before the end of the season.

Despite already throwing more innings than ever before and admitting that his arm is feeling some fatigue, Burns plans to make every remaining start as long as he continues to feel healthy.

“This season, making every start and limiting my pitch count and innings, that’s huge for my body,” Burns told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “That’s the plan. Making every start is the biggest thing. I don’t need to go out there at the end of September and throw 110 pitches. Make every start if I feel great. Constantly communicate with them.”

It’s a surprising approach for a young pitcher who is already dealing with the largest workload of his career. With the Reds out of contention, it feels like a risk.

Instead of completely shutting him down, the Reds plan to manage his workload by limiting his pitch counts and innings while allowing him to remain in the rotation.

How is Burns Feeling?

Aug 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns acknowledged that his arm is fatigued, but made it clear that he still feels capable of pitching and wants to use the rest of the season to prepare for a much larger workload in 2027.

“You take it day by day,” Burns said. “Your body is sore, but I feel good. Of course I’m going to feel some fatigue. What we have going on later to end the season and what our goals are for me and the growth aspect… I’d be lying if I said my arm wasn’t fatigued, but I feel great.”

Burns mentioned that he has been putting in plenty of work behind the scenes to make sure he is ready for each start.

2027 Uncertainty Playing a Role

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first-time All-Star also pointed to the uncertainty surrounding next season as another reason he wants to continue pitching. With a potential lockout threatening the 2027 season, shutting him down now could prevent him from handling a full workload for two consecutive years.

“Being able to finish off this season healthy and feel great is the biggest thing,” Burns said. “One, we have no clue what’s going to happen next year with the lockout stuff. For years to come, if I shut down right now and then next year we don’t have a full season, that’s two seasons where I don’t get a full year of throwing. The year after that (2028) is when I’m supposed to be the man, doing my thing. My body just wouldn’t be able to handle a full season.”

It may be surprising to see Burns continue pitching this late in a disappointing season, but making every start is about more than finishing out the year. The Reds and Burns believe it’s an important part of gradually building his workload and preparing him to eventually handle a full season at the top of their rotation.

You can read Goldsmith's article here that includes more quotes from Burns.