Reds’ Minor League Affiliate Daytona Tortugas Reach Exciting Milestone in 2026

After a disappointing first half of the season, the Cincinnati Reds’ Low-A affiliate, Daytona Tortugas, clinched a playoff berth by winning the second half of the Florida State League East division title on Sunday.

Daytona Has Been A Bright Spot In The Reds Organization

Daytona Tortugas right-hander Deivi Villafana (40) pitches during a game against the Jupiter Hammerheads on July 18, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds overall have a relatively weaker farm system. Baseball America has them as the 28th-ranked farm system in Major League Baseball, but they have a lot of promising young talent on their Low-A affiliate's roster. One player who has really taken a leap in their development this season was Jalen Hairston. He was the Reds’ 18th-round pick in 2024 and was one of the best hitters in the Florida State League this season. He slashed .326/.430/.547 with 19 doubles, seven home runs, and 38 RBI, hitting primarily out of the leadoff spot once he was promoted from the Arizona Complex League in June.

2026 seventh-round pick Sherman Johnson has been excellent to begin his professional career, batting .344 with an .838 OPS in his first nine games with the organization. Steele Hall, Mulivai Levu, Ichiro Cano, Rafael Torres, Drew Davies, and Anielson Buten have all played a major part in the Tortugas offense.

Hall and catcher Jirvin Morillo were promoted at the conclusion of the ACL season, and Morillo has skyrocketed through the Reds prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline. He began the season as the Reds’ 24th-ranked prospect, and with his play this season, has jumped all the way up to ninth, giving the team two catchers in their top 10. Hall's power developed nicely this season. Between the ACL and Low-A, the 19-year-old hit 11 home runs with 24 doubles, two triples, and 30 stolen bases.

There are still games to be played to wrap up the season. Playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 8, when the Tortugas take on the Jupiter Hammerheads at home.

Treacherous September Schedule Starts Tuesday

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) celebrate their win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe unexpectedly, the Reds took two out of three against the Chicago Cubs on the road in Wrigley after winning 7-5 behind four home runs from Reds batters. Starting on Tuesday, the Reds return home to take on the San Diego Padres, who currently sit 1/2 game back of the final Wild Card spot.

Cincinnati's remaining schedule is one of the toughest in the league to finish the season. After the Padres, they play Milwaukee at home to finish the homestand. That's followed by a road trip to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, then back to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for the final time. The Dodgers then come to Cincinnati to begin a four-game series that's followed by a three-game series against the Cubs to wrap up their final homestand of the season. Their final road trip is a three-game series in Atlanta to face the NL East-leading Braves, followed by the season finale in Toronto.

Every team they face to finish the season is either leading their division, leading the Wild Card, or, at worst, one game out of a playoff spot. The Reds are still not mathematically eliminated, but their chances are looking slim, sitting 7 1/2 games back in the Wild Card. They have a chance to do the unthinkable and make a real run during their toughest stretch of baseball of the season.