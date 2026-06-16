Reds Offense Breaks Out in Huge Way Behind Eugenio Suarez's Big Night, Beat Mets 12-0

The Reds exploded for nine runs in the first two innings Monday night, and they added three more in the bottom of the eighth for a 12-0 romp of the New York Mets Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Eugenio Suárez clubbed two home runs, and Chase Burns took advantage of the offensive explosion and pitched a shutout.

Cincinnati is now 34-37 on the season, while the Mets fell to 32-40.

Reds Offense Comes to Life

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez (28) runs the bases on a grand slam in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a big night at the plate for the Reds, particularly Eugenio Suárez. Batting fifth Monday night, Suárez homered in each of the first two innings.

In the bottom of the first inning, Suárez clubbed a two-run home run into the left field seats to give the Reds a 3-0 lead. Then, in the bottom of the second inning, Suárez got a hold of one deep to center field for a grand slam. His two home runs increased his total to seven on the season.

Suárez looked like he was relieved he got the barrel on the bat twice Monday night. This is hopefully a confidence booster for him, especially as Elly De La Cruz remains on the injured list.

The Reds scored double-digit runs Monday night for the first time since they scored 15 in a blowout win over the Washington Nationals back on May 14th.

Chase Burns Pitches Another Gem

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Burns was in top form Monday night, backed by plenty of run support. Even then, he still pitched five shutout innings, struck out seven and allowed just four hits.

Only pitching five innings on Monday may point to a bigger picture. We still don't know if Burns will be on an innings limit this season. He could be. Pitching just five innings saves him for when the Reds may really need him in another start. Time will tell. Then again, he did throw 100 pitches. That's probably why he was taken out after just five innings.

Burns walked three batters on Monday night, and he threw 64 of his 100 pitches for strikes. But the key is Burns didn't allow any runs on Monday night.

On Deck

The series between the Reds and Mets continues Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Brady Singer (2-6, 5.61 ERA) will start against Mets' right-hander Kodai Senga (0-4, 9.00 ERA). The Reds really need to take advantage of facing a pitcher with an ERA of 9.00 Tuesday night. Carry over the offensive momentum from Monday night into Tuesday night and win the series.

First pitch is at 7:10 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.