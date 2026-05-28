Reds' Outfielder JJ Bleday Reveals Key Adjustment Behind Breakout 2026 Season

Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday is off to the best start of his career this season and I don't think it is a fluke.

He Has Made A Major Impact With The Reds

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter JJ Bleday (22) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

On the season, Bleday is slashing .287/.387/.596 with seven home runs, six doubles, a triple, and 21 RBI. He joined MLB Central on MLB Network to talk about what has been the biggest key to his breakout season with the Reds.

"We as players, we always want to get better." Bleday said. "You’re like, 'Oh, I want to do more,' you know, and I can. I left some on the table. So, I go back to the drawing board before the '25 season and I’m like, 'I’m gonna simplify even more.' And sometimes the simplification will hinder the athleticism, and I think that’s what happened last year. And this year, I’ve changed back to being a little bit more fluid, be a little bit more through the zone."

That simple adjustment has paid off. He is currently walking as much as he has struck out, and his power has been a major addition to the lineup. He's swinging at more pitches in the zone and is making more contact. 2024 was his best season in contact percentage, at 76 percent. He is currently at 72 percent, and his contact percentage in the zone is at 80.9 percent. He's chasing less and making more contact in the zone, and the results speak to that.

He's Not Just A Platoon Option

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter JJ Bleday (22) celebrates a three-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his career, Bleday has always had good splits versus left-handed pitching. This season is no exception. He's slashing .320/.400/.480 against left-handers and .275/.373/.552 against right-handers. He was asked about his process when facing left-handed pitching.

"I've always been pretty comfortable left-on-left," Bleday said. "It's just kind of get there early, get to a spot, and get something to hit to drive through the middle of the field."

The power does dip for him versus lefties compared to right-handers. One of his seven home runs came against left-handed pitching, and that was against Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin. He is the only left-handed batter to hit a home run against him this season.

The Adjustments He Made In Triple-A Are Paying Off

May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (3) (not pictured) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After not making the Reds' Opening Day roster, Bleday took the adjustments he made last year with the Athletics and in Spring Training and was dominant in Triple-A Louisville. He slashed .341/.462/.659 with 14 extra-base hits, earning the promotion on April 25, and he hasn't looked back.

“It took me a long time,” Bleday told Charlie Goldsmith on Charlie's Chalkboard. “You can’t rely on anyone to really help you in this game. You’ll have help, it’s there for you. But at the end of the day, it’s all on you. It took me a while to realize that. The failure has helped. Now, you’ve had all these experiences. Use it to your benefit, trust yourself and trust your swing. Know your game and trust that you’re good enough.”

The Reds were excited when the opportunity came to bring him in, and it has paid off so far.

"Two years ago, you looked at what he was. I think he was a three-WAR player." Nick Krall said over the offseason. "He obviously got non-tendered, and we saw an opportunity to bring in a guy that has a chance to compete for a spot. In limited action, he had 17 doubles and 14 home runs last year and adds a little bit of left-handed power to your club. He can play in different situations. I’m just really excited to add him and a veteran presence that knows how to play the game."

Bleday signed for $1.4 million over the offseason and has two more years of team control.