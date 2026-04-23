Reds Pipeline Update: 2 Prospects to Watch Before Their Big Breakouts

The Cincinnati Reds are off to a very hot start this year, led by a few star players who were developed in their own farm system.

Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart are the best two players on the Reds roster right now. Both rank near the top of the league in a slew of offensive categories. De La Cruz was added in international free agency years ago, while Stewart was a first-round pick of the Reds within the last few seasons.

The Reds' pitching staff is also led by a slew of pitchers who were drafted by the team. Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder were all drafted by the Reds, which shows the true value in Cincinnati's farm system.

If the Reds are going to put together a contending roster for years to come, they're going to need to continue developing their top prospects. They're also going to need a few of their lottery ticket prospects to pan out in the coming years.

Which underrated prospects could be the next big breakout players for the Reds?

RHP Deivi Villafana

Cincinnati Reds Cactus League spring training hat for the 2026 season at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

22-year-old right-handed pitcher Deivi Villafana was originally signed by the Reds in 2024, but he didn't find much success in his first two years with the team. This season, Villafana has looked excellent in three appearances at the Low-A level. He holds a 1.08 ERA after 8 1/3 innings pitched. The righty has allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters.

The young righty has a solid three-pitch mix, but he stands out because of his impressive command. If he can continue to add velocity to the point that he sits in the upper 90s, the Reds could have a legitimate weapon on their hands with the young reliever.

UTL Carlos Sanchez

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Carlos Sanchez is the Reds' No. 26-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but he could fly up prospect rankings if he continues to produce. This season, he's slashing .357/.438/.464 with four doubles and a triple in 14 games. He's already stolen nine bases, too.

Sanchez is a solid prospect with decent tools. He's a good athlete with the ability to play multiple spots on defense. The Reds need him to continue putting weight and muscle on his frame to be worth a promotion to Double-A and beyond.

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