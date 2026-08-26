Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft has been on the injured list since the end of May with a UCL strain in his pitching arm. Ashcraft elected not to have surgery and received a PRP injection.

On Tuesday night, Ashcraft took a big step in his recovery, appearing in a minor league rehab game with Triple-A Louisville.

The veteran right-hander pitched a scoreless inning in relief. He allowed a hit, walked a batter, and struck out two. In his lone inning of work, Ashcraft threw 13 cutters, 10 sliders, and four fastballs. He generated four whiffs.

The Reds are pretty much out of the postseason race, but getting Ashcraft back still gives them another arm they can use in the backend of games, along with Luis Mey, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan.

In 26 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.33 to go along with 32 strikeouts over 27 innings.

Reds Offense Continues to Struggle

Aug 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds were nearly shut out for the second consecutive game on Tuesday, if not for a ninth-inning home run by Sal Stewart. It was the second consecutive night that the Giants had a starter leave before the end of the third inning due to injury. However, the San Francisco bullpen has shut down Cincinnati's offense back-to-back nights.

“It’s like we get in a mode where I think we’re trying to hit everything," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "The kid came in, threw his fastball to both sides of the plate and then we started chasing the changeup. We’ve got to know what we want to do and stick to the plan. Start trying to hit everything, and then we get ourselves into trouble.”

According to Matt Wilkes, the Reds are on pace to get shut out 18 times this season, which would be the most they've had in a season since 1933.

Update on Brady Singer

Aug 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the sixth inning, Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer appeared to hurt himself sliding for a ball that went off his glove. The right-hander looked to be in some pain, but he threw two warm-up pitches and stayed in the game.

“I just jammed my ribs a little bit, but I felt fine," Singer told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It was just kind of grabbing. I landed a little weird.”

Francona said the Reds will get him checked out just in case.

“Sean (McQueeney) thinks it’s more of a bruise-type thing," Francona said. "Certainly, we’ll check him tomorrow, but the feeling is it’s kind of a bruise.”