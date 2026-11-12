Reds Predicted to Lose Key Veteran to Giants on $10 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds are in a tough spot with their roster as free agency begins this offseason. They already lost their closer, Emilio Pagán, to free agency after he landed with the Detroit Tigers. Now, they're facing the potential of losing more players, like Tyler Stephenson and Eugenio Suárez, to free agency.

The Reds can't afford to come out of free agency without re-signing or replacing their top free agents. Replacing Pagán in the back end of the bullpen is going to be difficult enough. The Reds can't afford to lose the rest of their top free agents because they don't have the resources to adequately replace them.

Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated recently put together a list of free agency predictions for each of the top free agents in the league. Laws predicted that Stephenson would leave the Reds to sign a one-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this winter.

Reds Can't Afford to Lose Tyler Stephenson in Free Agency

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Stephenson endured multiple injuries at the beginning of his career that cost him considerable playing time, but he’s managed to overcome them and stick in the lineup with some consistency, averaging 15 homers and 460 plate appearances over the past four seasons," Selbe wrote. "Everyday catchers who are league average with the bat are hard to come by, and that’s what Stephenson’s been for the better part of his career. Catching is the most scarce position in the game, so he should have no shortage of interested teams this winter."

Stephenson has routinely been an above-average catcher during his tenure with the Reds. He's posted an OPS+ of 100 or higher in six of his first seven years in the big leagues. This is production the Reds won't find in their farm system just yet. Alfredo Duno is a year or two away from the big leagues, and he isn't guaranteed to be an above-average hitter.

They will need to replace Stephenson in free agency if the Giants are able to sign him, but the easiest solution would be to give him the $10 million before he signs elsewhere.

They've already lost Pagán over a few million dollars. They can't afford to lose Stephenson if his price tag is going to float around $10 million a season.

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