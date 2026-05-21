Reds Prospect Jacob Friend Opens Up About Career Development in Exclusive Interview

Cincinnati Reds prospect and 2024 sixth-round pick Jacob Friend sat down with us for an interview over on Red Hot Reds. Here are a few highlights from our conversation.

His Plate Discipline Gets Overshadowed By His Hitting Ability

Jacob Friend is more than your typical catcher. He's a quick, rangy athlete who can play all over the diamond. On the year in Low-A, Friend is slashing .317/.429/.592 with 19 extra-base hits and has showcased good plate discipline overall, which he says dates back to his youth.

"Back then I was extremely undersized." Friend said. "I didn't like to swing the bat, I would just look, like just watch pitches. I think I had one hit the entire year and I had more walks than I did actual at-bats when you look at the stats. I don't know how that happens, but that's where the plate discipline kind of started."

On the year, he has 21 walks in 120 at-bats with 39 strikeouts. In his debut season, he had 50 walks and 58 strikeouts in 141 at-bats once he reached Daytona, playing just five games in the Arizona Complex League.

"As I got older, the power started to show up." Friend added. "My junior and senior seasons of high school, I was still incredibly undersized, which is why I was a one-offer guy. When I got to Davidson, everything started to click. I actually gained 30 pounds in three years."

Super Utility Player

Friend plays all over the diamond. Primarily a catcher, he has plenty of experience playing all three outfield positions, as well as learning first base this season.

"I've always been a catcher." Friend said. "That's been since I started playing baseball. The outfield stuff started in high school. I've always been a plus athlete, so throw me out there and let me track down some baseball and run after stuff. First base didn't start until this year. I've played five games there in my entire life. It was something I never had to learn or pick up. Like I always just had a natural calling to both spots.”

His defensive flexibility is extremely valuable for him through his journey through the Reds' organization. With Alfredo Duno and Jirvin Morillo as the two catchers listed as top-30 prospects, he might not stick there long-term.

Around The Minors

Austin Hendrick made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, going 1-3 with an RBI and made a sliding catch in the outfield. The game got suspended due to rain and was picked up on Wednesday. The Bats lost both games. 7-5 in the suspended game and 2-1 in Wednesday's game.

The ACL Reds won Tuesday night 30-4. Juan Brown went 2-4 with a home run and three walks. Naibel Mariano went 4-6 with two doubles and four RBI and Jalen Hariston went 3-4 with his first home run of the season. Dony Aguilera pitched four innings with four strikeouts, no walks, one hit and one earned run. Reds' batters saw 16 walks.