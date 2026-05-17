Reds' Prospect Edwin Arroyo Climbing Through Latest MLB Pipeline Rankings

Edwin Arroyo has really turned heads with his incredible start to the 2026 season. He fell a little out of favor with some who cover prospects after he missed the 2024 season recovering from shoulder surgery and a down season in the power department in 2025.

Arroyo Re-Joins The Top-100 List

Arroyo is now the third-ranked prospect in the Reds' farm system, after ending last season ranked as the eighth-rated prospect. After his hot start to his Triple-A career, he is now also back in the Top-100 prospects rankings on MLB Pipeline. He finished 2025 ranked 92nd and was unranked to start the season.

The 22-year-old is slashing .347/.414/.605 this season and has been showcasing power unlike any season in his career. In 41 games, he already has nine home runs; his career high is 14 from all the way back in 2022. He made it a priority this offseason with swing adjustments to get more loft in his swing.

“I made some adjustments to put the ball more in the air,”Arroyo told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I had a lot of hits last year. I’d like to have had more doubles, triples and homers. It’s coming. I won’t force it. It’ll happen if I put the ball in the air.”

It's paying off in a huge way. With his success and the lack of production from Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base, many are asking the question: When will the Reds bring him up and get his bat in the lineup?

Alfredo Duno Is On Fire

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Duno started his High-A career on a low note, slashing just .213/.362/.347 with six extra-base hits and striking out a lot, 24 times in 75 at-bats. Since the calendar flipped to May, he's back to looking like the player who dominated Low-A and won the Florida State League's MVP. In 37 at-bats in May, Duno is slashing 405/.522/.730 with six extra-base hits and just five strikeouts with nine walks. He has hit four home runs over his last five games, and his batting average has jumped from .203 on May 1 to .288 with a .920 OPS on May 16.

The 20-year-old needs to improve more behind the plate; he has six passed balls on the season and has five errors. He has only caught 128 games, and he has worked with Kansas City Royals legend Salvador Perez over the offseason to train more on defense.

Duno is the Reds' number-one prospect and is ranked 26th on MLB Pipeline. He has all the tools to be a big-time power threat and at least average behind the plate.

Steele Hall is Flashing Power in the Arizona Complex League

When the Reds drafted Steele Hall in the first round in 2025, he was known more for his speed and arm strength, with a profile similar to Trae Turner. He added weight over the offseason to work on his power, and that has worked up to this point. In 10 games in the ACL, Hall is slashing .200/.391/.486 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, and six stolen bases. One of the two home runs was an inside-the-park home run. He's shown a good eye at the plate, walking at nearly a 27 percent rate. Hall showcased his arm strength in Spring Training a few times, once on a ball he bobbled at shortstop, throwing the runner out at first on a close play.

Hall is the Reds' second-ranked prospect and is ranked 65th in the Top-100. Still just 18 years old, he's already showing gains over what his projections were.