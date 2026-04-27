Reds Prospect Named International League Player of the Week

Cincinnati Reds outfield prospect Noelvi Marte has been named the International League's Minor League Player of the Week.

Since being sent down to Triple-A Louisville, Marte has been one of the best players in the minor leagues.

In 10 games with Louisville, Marte is slashing .452/.500/.714 with six extra-base hits and six stolen bases.

Cutting Down on Chasing Balls out of the Zone

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) caches a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most alarming stat from Marte in his brief stint in the big leagues this year was that he was chasing over 47% of the time. Since being demoted to Louisville, he's chased just 28.7% of the time.

“He’s just having a tough time," Reds manager Terry Francona said about Marte before he was sent down. "He looks like he’s trying to hit everything. When you see him going up there and swinging at a 2-0 breaking ball, sometimes it’s hard to let the game come to you.”

If Marte can continue to improve his chase rate and only swing at pitches he can do damage with inside the zone, he will find himself back with the Reds at some point this season.

Nick Lodolo Update

On Sunday, Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo tossed five innings of scoreless baseball for the High-A Dayton Dragons. He gave up just two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out seven. The left-hander threw 39 of his 51 pitches for strikes. He was so efficient that Reds manager Terry Francoa said he threw more in the bullpen after his start ended.

He spoke to the media after his start.

"I've thrown plenty with the same grip and what I am throwing right now," Lodolo said. "I know it can be done. It's more about getting it back to a spot. I think last time I just came back a little to early. I pushed it."

"I've tried a lot of different things. I am still trying new things this go around that hopefully sticks. Fingers crossed, man. I've researched a lot on this type of thing. I am happy that today went well."

Lodolo said it's his slider that causes the blisters.

"Throwing it out there today, you're a little hesitant," he continued. "You've got to trust it because you know you're going to have to do that whenever the time is that I get back up."

The Reds' rotation has done a good job without Lodolo and Greene, but guys like Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson have really struggled of late. They could certainly use Lodolo back with the big league squad.