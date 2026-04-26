Nick Lodolo Impresses in Minor League Rehab Start

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo looked impressive in his minor league rehab start with the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon.

Lodolo was only supposed to throw four innings, but he was so efficient that he was sent back out for the fifth.

1st Inning

In the first, Lodolo got two groundouts before allowing a double down the left field line. He bounced back by getting a third groundout to end the inning.

2nd Inning

In the second, Lodolo started the inning with a strikeout. He then gave up a single before getting a ground ball double play to end the inning.

3rd Inning

Lodolo started the third inning with his second strikeout of the game. The next batter lined out to second baseman Alfredo Alcantara. He then got a ground ball back to himself, but he misplayed the ball and the batter was able to reach on an error. Lodolo struck out Cole Mathis to end the inning for his third strikeout of the game.

4th Inning

Daytona Tortugas pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches the ball on Opening Day game against the Jupiter Hammerheads, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Jorunal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth for Lodolo. He got another groundout to start the inning before striking out the next two batters.

5th Inning

In the fifth inning, Lodolo got two quick lineouts to start the inning before striking out the third batter he faced to end his outing.

Lodolo gave up just two hits over five scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven. He induced six groundouts and just a single flyout. Lodolo was filling the strikezone and threw 39 of his 51 pitches for strikes.

Lodolo's Blister History

Lodolo's blister history has been frustrating for fans, but nobody has been more frustrated by it then himself.

“Everybody is different," Reds manager Terry Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Everybody, we think we have the cure-all. He’s been battling this, I think, since college. We’ve just got to try to figure it out."

He's tried pitching through the blister previously and it goes poorly.

“I’ve definitely tried that and it doesn’t go well in multiple different ways," Lodolo said. "It’s something we’re going to keep trying to attack...All the quote-unquote known ones, I’ve tried. We’ve got some outside stuff we’ve tried and we’re going to experiment with. Hopefully, something is fixed.”

We have yet to hear what the next step is for Lodolo, but the Reds will welcome him back with open arms when he feels ready.

You can see Lodolo's highlights of his start on Sunday below:

Nick Lodolo looked great in his rehab start on Sunday.



5 IP

2 H

0 ER

0 BB

7 K #Reds pic.twitter.com/9pq9ScMGgt — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 26, 2026