Reds Prospect Tosses Gem, Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Nestor Lorant tossed a gem in his start over the weekend and was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week.

Lorant did not giver up a run over seven innings against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday. He gave up just two hits, walked two, and struck out seven.

On the season, Lorant has an ERA of 2.05 in six appearance for High-A Dayton.

The 24-year-old has been with the Reds organization since 2019, starting in the Dominican Summer League.

Lorant doesn't throw very hard, but has a quality changeup and good secondary stuff.

"What gives him a chance is that he’s got quality secondary stuff," Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeague.com wrote. "The changeup is his best pitch and he uses it more than either of his other two offerings (the 4-seamer is used 38% of the time, while his curveball was thrown 19% of the time). His three pitches also offer up three different velocity looks. The fastball is at 90, the changeup at 82, and the curveball at 75. That’s a 7-8 MPH difference between each offering."

Lorant has a scoreless streak of 19 2/3 innings. In his last four games, he's given up just one run in 21 2/3 inning. He has walked eight and struck out 28 over that time frame.

Miscellaneous Dayton Dragons Notes

The Dragons have won five straight games to establish their longest winning streak of the year. They are four games over .500 for the first time this season.

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in six straight games for the first time since June 22-28, 2025. The Dragons have hit 10 home runs in the current series at West Michigan, most in a series since they hit 11 vs. Cedar Rapids, August 20-25, 2024. They last hit 12 in a series June 28-July 23, 2022. The Dragons have hit 19 home runs in their last 16 games after hitting five in their first 16 games.

Since the start of the current road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL in extra base hits with 42.

The Dragons are batting .273 on the road trip, the second-highest team average in the MWL during that span.

The Dragons are batting .273 vs. right-handed pitchers. They are hitting .202 vs. left-handed pitchers.

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